Top 5-star characters that need a buff in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Honkai Star Rail, the latest gacha game from HoYoverse, boasts a variety of characters with different rarities and specialties. Those with the five-star rarity are especially coveted since they impact the battlefield significantly. Unfortunately, while some characters grab the spotlight with their immense capabilities, others fall behind. These figures seem lackluster and make minimal impact on the battlefield, and are often neglected.

This article lists five five-star characters that need a buff in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Himeko, Trailblazer (Destruction), Welt, and others need a buff in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

5) Himeko

Himeko, the girl who repaired the Astral Express and its navigator, is an Erudition Path character wielding the Fire element. She specializes in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) Fire damage to her enemies on the battlefield.

Her kit is relatively simple, consisting of a skill and an Ultimate that deals Fire AoE damage to all enemies. Himeko’s primary source of damage is her passive Talent. It bestows upon her a point of charge whenever an ally inflicts a Weakness Break on an enemy. Once she has max stacks of the charge, she launches a follow-up attack to all enemies dealing Fire damage.

The damage dealt by her skill and ultimate feels a little lackluster, and a buff in her abilities would make her more appealing to Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 players.

4) Trailblazer (Destruction)

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The main character of Honkai Star Rail, the Trailblazer treading on the Destruction Path, wields the Physical element. They specialize in dealing Physical damage to multiple enemies at once.

Trailblazer’s kit consists of a skill that deals Physical damage to three enemies adjacent to each other and an ultimate that enhances their basic attack and skill. Their passive Talent shouldn't be overlooked as it increases ATK stats whenever they inflict a weakness break on an enemy.

While the Trailblazer deals a reasonable amount of damage as the star of the game, their damage feels underwhelming. They could definitely use a buff in the upcoming version.

3) Welt

The former sovereign of Anti-Entropy and a seasoned member of the Astral Express crew, Welt is a Nihility Path character wielding the Imaginary element. He excels in dealing damage and slowing down his opponents.

Welt’s skill deals Imaginary damage to two enemies adjacent to each other while slowing their SPD down. Additionally, his Ultimate imprisons all foes hit by it while dealing Imaginary damage.

In a team, Welt can simultaneously provide support while dealing damage to enemies. But as a Nihility Path character, his capabilities to hinder enemy actions could be improved. In the Honkai Star Rail version 1.3, he needs a buff to unlock his kit's full potential.

2) Clara

Clara, the adoptive daughter of an ancient mech Svarog, wields the Physical element and follows the Destruction Path. She specializes in attacking while tanking damage dealt by her opponents on the battlefield.

Clara’s primary damage source is her follow-up attacks. Her skill deals Physical damage to all enemies and marks them with a Mark of Counter. Her Ultimate fortifies her defenses while taunting the enemies. Additionally, when one of her allies gets hit, Svarog immediately launches a counterattack against that enemy.

Clara can be a good pick for many activities in Honkai Star Rail but needs a buff to shine on the battlefield.

1) Bailu

The High Elder of the Vidyadhara, Bailu, follows the Abundance Path and wields the Lightning element. She is excellent at replenishing her allies’ HP and keeping them alive on the battlefield.

Bailu’s skill heals a single ally and two random allies, reducing her subsequent healing. But her Ultimate can heal all allies and even grants them Invigoration for two turns. When an ally with Invigoration is hit by an enemy, their HP is restored. When an enemy is knocked down, they will be revived immediately.

In the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail, Bailu needs a buff to shine on the battlefield since she was overshadowed by Luocha following his release.