Who is Clara in Honkai Star Rail? Origins and more explained

Honkai Star Rail is a popular mobile game developed by miHoYo that introduces players to a vast world filled with unique characters, each with their own captivating stories and abilities. Among these is Clara, a young orphan girl known as the Bloody Rabbit. Living alongside robots and guided by her faithful ancient mech, Svarog, she embarks on thrilling adventures within the game.

In this article, we will delve into her origins, explore her impressive abilities, and provide a comprehensive analysis of her role in Honkai Star Rail. Clara’s abilities include being able to absorb damage and counterattack enemies.

Her main gimmick is being attacked and hitting the enemy with a counterattack. Due to her talent, each counterattack she does will mark the opponent with “Mark of Death.” This will increase the damage dealt by her next attack, providing a unique gameplay for the lucky ones who have her.

Honkai Star Rail guide: Clara's origins

Origins: The Bloody Rabbit’s Tale of Resillience

Honkai Star Rail - Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara’s story in Honkai Star Rail begins with her discovery as a child in a landfill near Boulder Town. She was initially unstable but showed no physical damage. As she grew up, she became proficient in the Belobog common tongue and displayed talent in mechanical engineering. However, her resistance to communication hindered her development. The priority became developing a socialization program for her.

During her journey, Clara formed a bond with a person named Hook, who claimed to be the head manager of The Moles security organization. Despite initial shyness, she considered Hook her first friend. She guided vagrants to settle around the base, but disagreements arose over sealing the base’s gates. Clara believed isolation was incomprehensible while Svarogg saw it as necessary for survival. Her rationality challenged predicted calculations about Belobog’s demise.

Clara’s impact on the city grew, defying calculations and reversing its doomed fate. However, the probability of her success was low without external intervention. Despite Clara’s insistence on having found her real family, Svarog focused on uncovering her true origins. The search was paused while risk factors and the Underworld’s survival probability were monitored.

Abilities: “Stop hitting yourself, stop hitting yourself”

Honkai Star Rail - Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

One of her key abilities in Honkai Star Rail is her counterattack mechanism, which forms the core of her gameplay. When attacked, Clara retaliates, hitting enemies with a counterattack.

Each inflicts the Mark of Death status effect, increasing the damage dealt by Clara's subsequent attacks. This unique mechanic adds a strategic layer to her playstyle, encouraging players to maximize her counterattacks to unleash devastating damage upon her foes.

In terms of specific abilities, Clara's arsenal includes her basic attack called "I Want to Help," which inflicts Physical DMG based on a percentage of her ATK to a single enemy. Her skill attack, "Svarog Watches Over You," ensures that Svarog automatically attacks enemies targeting Clara.

Her ultimate ability, "Promise, Not Command," deals Physical damage to enemies that have attacked Clara. Additionally, she possesses a talent called "Because We're Family," which grants her stacks of the Mark of Death. Lastly, her technique, "Small Price for Victory," grants her a taunt that heightens the possibility that she will be attacked for two turns as players enter a battle.

Clara's role in Honkai Star Rail is that of a tank character, proficient in absorbing damage and launching counterattacks. Her unique abilities and mechanics make her an interesting choice for players who enjoy strategic gameplay.

To utilize Clara effectively, they should focus on enhancing her defensive capabilities to withstand incoming damage. Mastering her counterattacks and utilizing the Mark of Death to increase damage output will be crucial for maximizing her potential.

In summary, Clara is a captivating character in Honkai Star Rail, known as the Bloody Rabbit, accompanied by her loyal ancient mech, Svarog. Clara's attacks become increasingly powerful. While she excels in tanking and countering foes, her low HP and limited mobility pose challenges that players must overcome.

Poll : 0 votes