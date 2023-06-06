Honkai Star Rail Rarely Affectionate Part 1 quest: How to complete, all rewards, and more

One of the iconic companion quests in Honkai Star Rail is assigned by Clara. Trailblazers receive an unexpected message from her, asking for help to unravel the mystery behind some unusual thefts in the Robot Settlement area. Upon accepting Clara's request, you'll initiate the first part of the Rarely Affectionate mission in the game.

Clara is one of the kindest souls in Honkai Star Rail, and her companion quests showcase her best traits. Clara's kindness and empathy take centerstage as she selflessly works to solve the issues faced by both vagrants and robots,

Keep reading to learn how to complete the first part of the Rarely Affectionate companion mission in the game.

How to unlock the first part of Rarely Affectionate quest in Honkai

The first part of Clara’s companion quest can be unlocked after completing its specific prerequisites. For starters, you need to clear Trial of the Equilibrium: Part Two at Trailblaze Level 30. Once you reach Equilibrium Level 2, make sure to progress through the main story quest.

After finishing the "In the Sweltering Morning Sun" mission, Clara's request will appear in the message box containing the quest.

How to complete Rarely Affectionate Part 1 quest in Honkai Star Rail?

After accepting the quest, visit Clara at Svarog’s Base in the Robort Settlement area and ask her about the problem. She will brief you on how a thief has begun stealing machine parts in their locality, which the vagrants had worked hard to obtain. The thief had managed to remain undetected until they passed by a patroller.

That said, you will be tasked with investigating the situation at Vagrant Camp. Interrogate the witness to learn that the thief is armed with a metal weapon.

Continue down the path and search for more clues at the marked location, which will take you to a malfunctioning Automaton Spider. To prevent it from running away, enter into combat with the robot. Taking him out should be easy with any Wind or Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail.

The Automaton Spide will stop functioning, and Clara will decide to repair it. Meanwhile, you will be teleported to Svarog’s mansion to listen to their conversation on how to fix the robot.

Defeat the Automaton Spider and Automaton Beetle during the companion quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, take the elevator to the Machine Graveyard and talk to a robot named Toby. It will lead you to an Automaton Direwolf’s body, followed by an Automaton Beetle, where you will learn about both their characteristics.

After picking up the second machine, hand it over to Clara, back in Svarog’s Base. Once the repair is complete, it will show signs of trouble, which will fade away after you defeat it in battle, concluding the end of the companion quest.

Companion mission rewards

All the rewards from completing the Rarely Affectionate Part 1 mission are listed below.

350x Trailblaze EXP

60x Stellar Jade

6x Adventure Log

200x Shield

1x Godfather

20000 Credit

After you complete the second part of Clara’s companion quest, she will be added as a member of Honkai Star Rail's Astral Express crew.

