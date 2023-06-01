Honkai Star Rail Rarely Affectionate Part 2 quest: How to complete, all rewards, and more

Companion quests in Honkai Star Rail are equally immersive in comparison to the main missions, allowing fans to interact with their favorite characters on a personal level. Likewise, Rarely Affectionate Part 2 allows Trailblazers to bond with Clara when they are called upon to repair Pascal, one of her little robot friends. The complete walkthrough is composed of action-packed adventures and emotional dialogues as you explore the sweet young lady's sentiments while containing a robot malfunction.

Due to her kind-hearted and gentle demeanor, Clara has grown to be a popular character in the title. Moreover, she is empathetic towards robots, which is why she reaches out for your help to restore Pascal's core inside a new body in the second Rarely Affectionate quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Rarely Affectionate Part 2 quest appears on Clara’s message box in Honkai Star Rail

After accepting the second part of the Rarely Affectionate quest, head to Svarog’s base at the Robot Settlement to check up on Clara’s predicament. She will inform you that Pascal is alive but likely to malfunction at any given time, threatening the lives of everyone around. The little robot is riddled with defects that can be fixed by transferring its core to another body.

To find a suitable body, you will be tasked with visiting the machine graveyard located at the east of the map. Teleport to the Svarog’s Base waypoint and go down the elevator to encounter an Automaton Direwolf at the location marker. Unfortunately, it will detect you as an intruder and take you up in a battle.

Typically, these machines are weak to Ice, Lightning, and Imaginary attacks in Honkai Star Rail. Thus, setting up a team composition using characters from the specified elements will help you take down the enemy.

You will be teleported to Svarog, where you submit the machine parts, which get combined with Pascal’s core module. However, the robot runs away to Rivet Town as soon as it boots up in the new body.

Automaton Grizzly is weak against Fire, Ice, and Lightning (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the teleporter closer to the objective and protect a mangled-up Pascal against an Automaton Grizzly. The machine is weak against Fire, Ice, and Lightning, so prepare a team accordingly to defeat it.

Once again, Clara will transfer the robot’s core module into Grizzly’s body before it escapes to the Tempering Workshop, located near the Abandoned Market teleport point. Investigate the workshop and return to Svarog’s Base to discuss Pascal's fate.

Choose between Clara or Svarog

To conclude the companion quest, you must pick between Clara's or Svarog’s decision about the next course of action regarding Pascal. Choosing the former will lock Pascal’s core to keep his emotions intact. It will also unlock the “The Lifecycle of Software Objects” achievement.

Alternatively, you can side with Svarog to erase its emotional intelligence by a complete format and re-integration method, which will unlock the “For A Breath I Tarry” achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

Moreover, you will receive all the rewards listed below, regardless of the ending you choose:

350x Trailblaze EXP

60x Stellar Jade

4x Condensed Aether

200x Shield

20,000 Credits

Clara will be able to join the Astral Express crew once you complete the second part of the Rarely Affectionate quest in Honkai Star Rail.

