Honkai Star Rail Praise of High Morals: Where to find, all rewards, and more

Unlike many hidden items in Honkai Star Rail, the Praise of High Morals can be exchanged for in-game resources and souvenirs. It can be acquired by completing secret quests and interactions across multiple locations. Hence, players are likely to miss this metal statue unless they are meticulous about the actions they perform in the game.

However, those who collected the item would likely be interested in swapping it for some in-game goodies. Read on to learn how to acquire and exchange the Praise of High Morals in Honkai Star Rail.

Goethe Hotel, Fight Club, and more locations for all Praise of High Morals in Honkai Star Rail

The aforementioned item is hidden behind numerous secret interactions with various NPCs and inanimate objects. Players will likely pick up a few statues during story missions. However, they need to go through each listed location to ensure they have collected every Praise of High Morals in Honkai Star Rail.

Base Zone (Herta Space Station) : Head up the left stairs and investigate the plants to choose Pure Water from the option. Come back the next day and interact again to get the second reward.

: Head up the left stairs and investigate the plants to choose Pure Water from the option. Come back the next day and interact again to get the second reward. Storage Zone (Herta Space Station): Interact with the Broken Curio on the first floor and fix it. Report the same to Asta to receive two statutes.

Interact with the Broken Curio on the first floor and fix it. Report the same to Asta to receive two statutes. Storage Zone (Herta Space Station): Investigate the table for the Light Cone on the second floor to receive two statues.

Investigate the table for the Light Cone on the second floor to receive two statues. Master Control Zone (Herta Space Station): Interact with all three pairs of trash cans in the area.

Interact with all three pairs of trash cans in the area. Goethe Hotel, Administrative District (Jarilo-VI) : Head to the room where you stayed during the "Everwinter Night” quest in Honkai Star Rail and hide in the closet to scare away the room service person.

: Head to the room where you stayed during the "Everwinter Night” quest in Honkai Star Rail and hide in the closet to scare away the room service person. Administrative District (Jarilo-VI): Push the mail inside all three mailboxes to receive three statues.

Push the mail inside all three mailboxes to receive three statues. Boulder Town (Jarilo-VI) : Talk to Fidora and hand her the Language Module. Return the next day and interact with the robot to receive a statue.

: Talk to Fidora and hand her the Language Module. Return the next day and interact with the robot to receive a statue. Boulder Town (Jarilo-VI): Interact with Balaway to exchange a Dazzling Rainbowite. End the conversation with, “I’m holding a fistful of crystal.”

Interact with Balaway to exchange a Dazzling Rainbowite. End the conversation with, “I’m holding a fistful of crystal.” Goethe Grand Hotel, Boulder Town (Jarilo-VI): Review the hotel and interact with Gertie to receive the aforementioned item in Honkai Star Rail.

Review the hotel and interact with Gertie to receive the aforementioned item in Honkai Star Rail. Boulder Town (Jarilo-VI): Interact and fix the dumpsters in the area.

Interact and fix the dumpsters in the area. Fight Club, Boulder Town (Jarillo-VI) : Talk to the NPCs at the corner of the room and offer them Dan Heng’s photograph.

: Talk to the NPCs at the corner of the room and offer them Dan Heng’s photograph. Boulder Town (Jarillo-VI): Interact with the dumpsters near the Goethe Grand Hotel and click on the “I don’t want any trash” to receive two statues.

Interact with the dumpsters near the Goethe Grand Hotel and click on the “I don’t want any trash” to receive two statues. Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone (Jarillo-VI): Destroy a wooden barrel to attract the guards and apologize.

Destroy a wooden barrel to attract the guards and apologize. Central Starskiff Haven (The Xianzhou Luofu): Check the delivery box near the vending machine.

Check the delivery box near the vending machine. Central Starskiff Haven (The Xianzhou Luofu): Teleport to Starskiff Jetty and interact with the nearby table to close the scroll.

Teleport to Starskiff Jetty and interact with the nearby table to close the scroll. Central Starskiff Haven (The Xianzhou Luofu): Teleport to Starwatcher Avenue, interact with the nearby delivery box, and choose the “Leave it to true love!” dialogue.

How to exchange the Praise of High Morals

Players can exchange countless Praise of High Morals at the large fountain in Administrative District (Image via HoYoverse)

By now, Trailblazers should have all the Praise of High Morals in Honkai Star Rail ready to be swapped for some extra goodies at a few different locations. Here is a list of every exchange spot, along with the rewards it generates:

Administrative District (Jarilo-VI): Teleport to the Central Plaza waypoint and climb down the stairs leading to the subway. Head to the short platform on the side and interact with the suitcase. Select the option to open the suitcase in exchange for the statue to claim a Dazzling Gold Watch.

Teleport to the Central Plaza waypoint and climb down the stairs leading to the subway. Head to the short platform on the side and interact with the suitcase. Select the option to open the suitcase in exchange for the statue to claim a Dazzling Gold Watch. Administrative District (Jarilo-VI): Teleport back to the Central Plaza and head to the large fountain. Interact and choose the “Fish the treasure out of the fountain” option to exchange the item for 3x Solid Water. It is worth noting that the fountain will provide random rewards the next time you exchange in Honkai Star Rail.

Teleport back to the Central Plaza and head to the large fountain. Interact and choose the “Fish the treasure out of the fountain” option to exchange the item for 3x Solid Water. It is worth noting that the fountain will provide random rewards the next time you exchange in Honkai Star Rail. Central Starskiff Haven (The Xianzhou Luofu): Head to Starskiff Jetty teleporter and interact with the scroll that generated one of the statues. Choose the options to inspect the scroll to summon an NPC. He will take the scroll in exchange for 10x Strale and 5000 Credits.

Head to Starskiff Jetty teleporter and interact with the scroll that generated one of the statues. Choose the options to inspect the scroll to summon an NPC. He will take the scroll in exchange for 10x Strale and 5000 Credits. Boulder Town (Jarilo-VI): From Natasha’s Clinic, head to the Dumpster located on the east of the map. Interact and choose “Temper it” to consume the Praise of High Morals. Unfortunately, it does not generate any reward, so players can skip this objective if they want to.

It is worth noting that HoYoverse might include more exchange locations in the future which will be updated on this list accordingly.

