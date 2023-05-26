All 7 Cycranes locations in Honkai Star Rail for hidden achievement

Hidden quests are an integral part of an RPG, and Honkai Star Rail is no exception. This key component is what keeps the players engaged, who are keen to explore every new corner and immerse into the game’s sumptuous world. Likewise, the aforementioned title has set up a secret achievement for finding all seven Cycrane across various locations in the Xianzhou Luofu.

The task is simple yet rewarding for Star Rail fans obsessed with unlocking every achievement as a token of honor. However, it does not provide additional direction once the mission is initiated. Hence, players can refer to the following guide to stop by every Cycrane location in the game.

Central Starskiff Haven, Palace of Astram, and more locations for all seven Cycranes in Honkai Star Rail

Once the seven postal service birds go missing, you will be tasked to find them throughout the Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail. Upon interacting with them, you will come across an interesting revelation suggesting that the cranes draw direct reference from the seven deadly sins.

The complete details on how to initiate the quest, along with the location of the Cycranes, are listed below.

First Cycrane

Image showing location of the first Cycrane (Image via HoYoverse)

The following secret mission in Honkai Star Rail kicks off immediately after interacting with the Depressed Cycrane. The creature can be spotted on the bridge of Central Starskiff Haven at the top right corner of the map. After a brief conversion, it will instruct you to speak to Ziqiao, the Heron Express Specialist.

Ziqiao will be located by the north Starskiff Jetty teleport point. You must walk down the staircase and interact to complete the first achievement.

Second Cycrane

Map location of the Dissatisfied Crane (Image via HoYoverse)

Head over to the ‘Grocery Stand’ located southeast of the Starskiff Jetty waypoint to find the “Dissatisfied Crane” camouflaged among several other toys. Interact with the bird and reply to the question asked with any given answer to send it back to work. This should unlock the second achievement for the Honkai Star Rail’s hidden quest.

Third Cycrane

Map location of the Resentful Crane (Image via HoYoverse)

Visit the Palace of Astram and navigate to the west of the Plaza to spot the Resentful Cycrane. After a brief conversation, the creature will provide a Logistic Navigation Map to assist you in the bird-searching escapades. The tool will be useful as the next set of Cycranes is located in a different region.

Fourth Cycrane

Location of the fourth Cycrane (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth bird will have a distinctive name and can be located at the Exalting Sanctum. Head to where you first came across Bailu during the story and look for a secluded fountain at one of its corners to spot the Cycrane with the Moniker “Stonker.” Once again, answer the question and return it to unlock another achievement.

Fifth Cycrane

Map location of the Courteous Cycrane (Image via HoYoverse)

Head over to the south of the “Cloudford: Skiff Boarding Area” teleporter and interact with the Courteous Cycrane to escort it to the next location. Additionally, clear out the enemies in its path before returning the bird to its rightful owner. This will unlock the Seven Errors of Cycrane: Lust achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

Sixth Cycrane

Location of the sixth Cycrane (Image via HoYoverse)

Cycrane with the Moniker “Evil Dragon” can be found northeast of the Trove of Verdure teleporter. Refer to the map above to reach the area and interact to solve a quick puzzle to help it return to its position at the Heron Express. This should unlock another achievement from the secret quest.

Seventh Cycrane

Image showing the location of the final Cycrane (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleporter on the ‘Ship Nursery-The Burgeoning’ at Stargazar Navilla and head down the staircase beside the waypoint to meet the Brave Cycrane. Defeat each enemy in a combat session arranged by the bird to convince him to return to work. This should wrap up all the achievements for finding the seven escapees in Honkai Star Rail.

Players can also unlock an additional achievement from the series labeled "Seven Birds in the Hand is Worth A Thousand in the Bush" after talking to Ziqiao once all the birds have returned to the Heron Express.

Poll : 0 votes