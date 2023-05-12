How to complete the Insatiable achievement in Honkai Star Rail

The tab labeled Moment of Joy in Honkai: Star Rail features a range of distinctive accomplishments that center around the bizarre, insane, and occasionally amusing tales encountered by the crew of the Astral Express on their journeys. These exploits include everything from sifting through trash bins on Jarilo-VI to facing morally dubious situations in other locations. Among the many unique achievements is Insatiable, a particularly amusing one that involves a bodily reaction that is quite literally gut-wrenching.

Although it may not seem like a "Moment of Joy," the Insatiable achievement requires ingesting something to trigger vomiting. Specifically, you must acquire the Synthesizer Recipe for a potion called the Vomit Inducing Agent.

Craft an ominous elixir to get the Insatiable achievement

The primary goal of the Insatiable achievement is to compel a party member to consume a serving of the Vomit Inducing Agent.

Crafting this ominous elixir for completing Insatiable requires 8 Trash and 1 tier-3 Synthesis Material. To acquire Trash, you can either demolish various objects or open the numerous trash receptacles dispersed throughout Belobog. On the other hand, defeating adversaries throughout the game will yield Tier 3 Synthesis Materials, which can include any of the following:

Strange Matter of Destruction ×1

Tree Bark of Erudition ×1

Stone of the Hunt ×1

Slime of Harmony ×1

Preservation Construction Material ×1

Hard Chip of Nihility ×1

Ambergris of Abundance ×1

To obtain the ingredients for the potion, begin by heading to Boulder Town, located on Jarilo-VI, and approach Maxime, the Forgetful Miner. He is situated beside a streetlamp in front of Natasha's clinic. Maxime will appear disoriented and mention that he's experiencing some kind of difficulty. Inquire about what he has forgotten and proceed with the conversation until he says he’ll “deal with it some other time.”

It is worth noting that the specific dialogue options chosen are not relevant. Eventually, Maxime will provide the recipe for the Vomit Inducing Agent, which can be produced as a consumable item necessary for completing Insatiable.

Typically, in-game potions grant various combat benefits to your party. However, this particular concoction is quite the opposite. Administering the Vomit Inducing Agent to a character in Honkai: Star Rail will result in them losing 99% of their HP and also decrease their Satiety level, which means they will be able to consume food items.

While the glasses containing repugnant, purplish fluids may appear to be a jest, they serve a distinct purpose - enabling players to complete tasks in Honkai Star Rail that necessitate being at exceedingly low levels of HP. For example, certain battles must be won at low HP or one that requires eating a lot of food.

