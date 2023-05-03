Honkai Star Rail is currently one of the most popular titles, with players showering much love for the game since its release. In the RPG gacha title, players will battle enemies and acquire a variety of in-game items that they need to progress. The title consists of various resources that players must acquire to upgrade their weapons, skills, and characters.

However, getting one’s hands on a substantial amount of these resources in the game can be an ordeal, as farming is a challenging and time-consuming endeavor.

Completing Daily Missions and other effective ways to obtain resources in Honkai Star Rail

1) Completing Daily Missions

Players can efficiently farm resources in Honkai Star Rail if they spend their time completing the daily missions that are provided daily. These missions are fairly straightforward, and players won't find it very difficult to complete them.

They can be accessed through the Daily Missions tab in the main menu. Upon completion, players are rewarded with various resources such as coins, experience points, and crystals.

Players get five daily missions daily, and the rewards increase in value as each is completed. It is important to note that the rewards don't carry over to the next day, so it is necessary to finish daily missions on the same day as they come.

2) Playing Story Mode

Honkai Star Rail consists of an engaging story mode in which players engage in various levels and battle enemies. This story mode is a lucrative way to farm resources.

Advancing through the various levels in the story mode will guarantee players rewards such as coins, crystals, and materials such as Honkai crystals, Anti-Entropy Cores, and Imaginary Cores. They will also provide skill materials that players can use to upgrade the skill of their Valkyries.

Rewards will also include experience points, battle Arsenal and various character upgrade materials. The higher the players reach, the better their rewards will get.

3) Playing Abyss Mode

The Abyss is one of the tougher game modes in Honkai Star Rail. It pits players against waves of increasingly difficult adversaries. But with greater risks comes higher bounty, as the Abyss Mode provides players access to the game's best rewards.

Players can obtain crystals, materials for character upgrades, and other valuable resources by completing the Abyss mode. Progression through each tier guarantees players the best rewards available in Honkai Star Rail.

4) Taking part in Events

Special events are frequently hosted by Honkai Star Rail, which allows players to obtain rare and unique in-game resources. These events typically require players to complete specific tasks and challenges, which will reward them generously.

Players can earn Event currency by completing various tasks and challenges. This currency can be exchanged later for various valuable resources like weapons, stigmata, and character fragments.

Players can also acquire Honkai Crystals, Resonance Stones, and Armada supplies by completing various event challenges in the game. Time-limited rewards are also awarded through the completion of certain special events. Thus, it is a good habit to frequent the Events tab and grasp these opportunities.

5) Co-Op Mode

Honkai Star Rail allows players to engage in multiplayer missions that are available in the Co-Op mode. Obtaining resources is fairly difficult in the game, and some of them can be obtained more easily through missions in Co-Op mode.

The missions in this mode are harder than those in single-player mode, providing a greater sense of achievement when players complete the missions. The rewards are shared among all the players in the group that partake in the Co-Op missions. As a result, more rewards are received in less time than single-player mode missions.

To sum it all up, Honkai Star Rail makes it fairly challenging to farm resources, but players can do so if they are dedicated enough. Through all the aforementioned methods, players are guaranteed to obtain the resources they need to enjoy their time in Honaki Star Rail.

