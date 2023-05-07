How to complete Serval's Parting Gift achievement in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail is an exciting new RPG that anyone can pick up due to its accessible nature. There is much to do and see, with varied levels to explore and engaging combat to delve into. However, a lot of it can get overwhelming and confusing as well. Different side missions, objectives, and achievements exist to drive replay value further. One such achievement is called "Serval's Parting Gift."

Without much context, it can be difficult to know how to get it. Note that there are major spoilers up ahead for Honkai Star Rail.

Serval's Parting Gift achievement revolves around Serval and Cocolia in Honkai Star Rail

As the name suggests, "Serval's Parting Gift" is an achievement related to one of the recruitable characters in the game named Serval. She is a member of the Landau family and a sibling to Gepard. She was born and raised amidst the icy confines of the blizzard city of Belebog on Jarilo-VI.

Serval is also a mechanic who runs the Neverwinter Workshop in the city. An avid lover of rock & roll, she can often be found closing her shop to perform concerts. This achievement is obtained as part of the main story. However, it can be a bit easy to mess it up.

For one, the achievement requires Serval to deal the final killing blow during the Cocolia boss fight. Cocolia and Serval were best friends when young, but the former rose to become the Supreme Guardian of Belebog. The constant tormenting of the Stellaron disillusioned her found on Jarilo-VI.

This eventually leads to a boss fight against the Trailblazer and their crew during the finale of the Belebog arc. While an unfortunate turnout, players will need to have Serval on board and strategize to ensure she deals the final strike on her ex-best friend. Enemies, including bosses, have a white gauge over their health in Honkai Star Rail.

This is a toughness meter that can be broken by dealing the element damage that the target is weak to. Thankfully, Cocolia does not resist Lightning, which is Serval's signature element.

Rather, she is weak to Lightning, Fire, and Quantum elements. Be sure to use Serval's Technique to rack heavy damage to Cocolia's toughness gauge to break it and deliver the final blow with the Ultimate skill.

What if players have already finished the Cocolia boss fight with other characters?

Worry not, because the game allows players to rechallenge story bosses as often as they desire. This is possible by using the Echo of War feature unlocked after finishing the Belebog story and reaching Trailblaze level 25. As such, players will be waiting a while to unlock this feature as they will need to grind for Trailblaze levels.

As with other achievements, it will be listed in the achievements tab after obtaining it, and players will receive a small reward of 10 Stellar Jades. Players who wish to make the most out of Honkai Star Rail's gacha mechanic should try to get as many Stellar Jades as possible.

As such, achievements are a good way of doing that. Besides Serval's Parting Gift, there are more character-specific achievements to discover as well. Honkai Star Rail is available on PC, iOS and Android.

