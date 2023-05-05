Complete list of all character-specific achievements in Honkai Star Rail

There are plenty of achievements to complete for Honkai Star Rail players as they go along exploring the different regions. While some are part of the main storyline and will be completed as you progress, others require specific tasks that won't trigger automatically. However, it's still worth completing them as each achievement rewards Stellar Jade.

The ones which can be quite tricky are the character-specific achievements. If you haven’t guessed by now, they can be completed only using the characters required by that particular achievement. You will have to complete them by doing a given task, and knowing the full list can be extremely helpful in the short and long run. It will allow you to get extra Stellar Jades and open more warps in Honkai Star Rail.

Completing all character-specific achievements gets plenty of Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail

Most of the character-specific achievements in Honkai Star Rail are geared towards the 5-star entities. This is poor news, as 5-star characters are pretty hard to obtain. Nevertheless, there are already some unique ones that you can complete (given you have the required characters in the first place).

The actual way of completing the achievements has been mentioned for your convenience. This will help you avoid confusion by reading the official descriptions.

Coffee Lover: Use Himeko’s ability at least three times in a single battle.

Deus Ex Machina: Inflict weakness break for at least three times on your enemies in a single battle with your default Trailblazer (Destruction) character.

Listen…: Use the Trailblazer to beat Kafka in Honkai Star Rail.

It’s My Turn: You have to perform five different actions with Seele before any other characters can take their turn.

When the National Anthem Rings: Use Bronya’s Belobog March once when fighting against Gepard, Cocolia, and Bronya.

Serval’s Parting Gift: Use Serval to land the finishing blow on Cocolia.

Foolish Little Brother: Use Serval to land the finishing blow on Gepard.

Four-and-a-half-Pirouettes: Have Herta twirl at least five times after triggering her talent with the help of an ally attack.

Surge of Tiles: Qingque has to start in the “Hidden Hand” state three times in a row.

Over-Protective: Win a battle with Gepard’s shields taking zero damage.

Where to complete the achievements?

Some achievements mentioned here will be automatically completed in the main missions. For others, you can finish them in the Simulated Universe.

The game mode is one of the few endgame contents you can access and contains hard bosses. Aside from the additional rewards you get by clearing them out, the more challenging enemies allow you to trigger some of the actions needed to complete a few character-specific achievements.

