How to easily unlock the Trashy Humor achievement in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail comes with a good amount of achievements that you can unlock as you progress through the game. Each of these achievements comes with a specific set of objectives that you will be required to complete. While many of them are pretty easy to accomplish, there are a few that are a bit complicated to complete.

One achievement that many players are having a rough time unlocking is Trashy Humor, which can net them a fair bit of Steller Jade.

The achievement kicks off with the riddle, “One man’s trash, another man’s treasure,” without providing any more hints. You will then have to start talking to every trash can that you find on Jarilo-VI. The objective is to scour all the areas on the planet and look for multiple trash cans for Synthesis. This is what makes it one of the more difficult missions to accomplish.

Today’s guide will go over some of the things you can do to unlock the Trashy Humor achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

All you need to know about Uunlocking the Trashy Humor achievement in Honkai Star Rail

To successfully unlock the Trashy Humor achievement in Honkai Star Rail, you must synthesize trash 10 times. The mission kicks off after you collect Punitive Food from a Novelist NPC named Amo, who can be found near the vending machine in the Administrative District. To get the recipe, you must interact with him on multiple subjects. Otherwise, the mission will not start.

Once you have obtained the mission, you can follow the steps below to complete it.

1) Get 10 pieces of trash

To get 10 pieces of trash and unlock the Trashy Humor achievement in Honkai Star Rail, you must destroy objects in Jarilo-VI to be able to acquire them.

2) Purchase 10 basic ingredients

You can visit the Administrative District Shop. For 250 Credits each, you will be able to purchase 10 basic ingredients in the game.

3) Synthesize 10 Punitive food

The last step is rather simple. However, to do it, you are required to unlock the Omni-Synthesizer. To do so, you will need to complete Hinkel’s side quest at the Herta Space Station

All you will need to do now is defeat some enemies. Upon completion, you will be automatically rewarded with the Omni-Synthesizer in Honkai Star Rail.

Once you get the item, you can Synthesize 10 Punitive food to unlock the Trashy Humor achievement in the game.

