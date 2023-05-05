5 games like Honkai Star Rail you need to try out

Honkai Star Rail is out right now for PC and smartphones. The latest RPG from HoYoverse brings a console-quality title to a free-to-play demographic. It also differs from the developer's previous offerings. The game is turn-based instead of action-based like Genshin Impact. While this change may turn off some fans, it will certainly be a great experience for others.

While Honkai Star Rail does a great job of introducing players to the genre, there are many other solid titles that represent it well. Listed below are five great games similar to HoYoverse's latest release.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky and 4 other RPGs that should appeal to fans of Honkai Star Rail

1) Bravely Default 2

After a couple of Nintendo exclusive entries, Square Enix's underrated Bravely Default series has gone multiplatform with the second numbered entry. Taking place on the fantasy continent of Excillant, players control four heroes who embark on a journey to save the world. The four elemental crystals have been stolen, and it is up to these "Heroes of Light" to stand up to a new evil.

Featuring rich, isometric 3D graphics, the party explores an overworld not unlike Honkai Star Rail. Players utilize a variety of skills and abilities to take down challenging foes in battle. The unique Brave Point system returns with many new Job combinations to discover.

Bravely Default 2 is available on PC and Nintendo Switch

2) Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Released in 2020, SEGA's seventh entry in the acclaimed Yakuza series is a turn-based RPG (like Honkai Star Rail) instead of a beat 'em up game. This adventure sees players pilot Ichiban Kasuga. After spending nearly two decades in prison, the protagonist realizes he was betrayed by his boss. Aiming to uncover the cause of his betrayal, he sets out on a grand adventure with a vibrant cast of characters in tow.

Inspired by other JRPG franchises like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, Yakuza: Like A Dragon also boasts a party system. Players must select between Jobs (i.e., Classes) for their unit and take on various enemies across the urban landscapes of Japan's Yokohama district. Despite many changes, the series' familiar humor, over-the-top writing, and minigames also return.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S.

3) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

The latest entry in Square Enix's beloved RPG series brings a new adventure for both fans and newcomers. Players control the prophecized Luminary, a hero who is destined to save the world of Erdrea from evil. With the kingdom of Dundrasil under attack by monsters, the hero meets many new characters on their journey for salvation.

The combat and fundamental design are very traditional for a modern JRPG. There are many dungeons to explore, armor to craft, and skill points to distribute to tweak the playstyles of each character. The inclusion of a sandbox world ensures players will sink hours into the game undertaking quests and finding secrets. The "S" version of the title is the definitive one, boasting orchestral music and a 16-bit alternate gameplay mode reminiscent of SNES titles.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is available on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

4) The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky

The very first entry in the underrated The Legend of Heroes sub-series from Nihon Falcom is also regarded as one of the best in the JRPG franchise. Trails in the Sky boasts a surprisingly deep and mature narrative, where players step into the shoes of siblings Estelle and Joshua. As part of a peace-keeping organization that deals with crime and monster attacks, the duo discovers a sinister conspiracy while on their journey to become Bracers.

The game prides itself on its world-building and writing, from political skirmishes to character interactions. In fact, Honkai Star Rail producer David Jiang has cited the Trails entries to be a heavy inspiration for the latest HoYoverse game. That's without even touching on the tactical turn-based combat system. As such, this is one of the best picks for Honkai Star Rail fans to dive into.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky is available on PC, PSP, PS3, and PS Vita.

5) Octopath Traveler 2

Another Square Enix entry on this list, Octopath Traveler 2 is the latest in the acclaimed HD-2D titles by the Japanese publisher. Released earlier this year, it expands upon the 2018 original in every way possible. This is another tale of eight new heroes, this time in the realm of Solistia. Relatively modern in its setting versus the fantasy setting of the prequel, all characters will find their destinies intertwined in a bid to stop the evil Moonshade Order.

Honkai Star Rail players will find the combat most appealing since the Break system operates similarly to the Weakness Break in HoYoverse's latest RPG. However, the Boost system also returns, allowing players to save up turns or use future ones for stronger attacks. This adds an extra layer of strategy that keeps battles fresh throughout the campaign.

With different NPCs to meet and events to check out across its day/night cycle, fans should find themselves engrossed in this new adventure.

Octopath Traveler 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG available on PC, Android, and iOS platforms.

Poll : 0 votes