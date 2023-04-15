Asmongold provides his take on Final Fantasy XIV's gameplay, compares it to "NFT games"

Zack “Asmongold" watched and reacted to the latest Final Fantasy XVI State of Play on his alternate Twitch channel, zackrawrr. The 20-minute video showcased action footage and an exploration of the world of Valisthea. The streamer was blown away by how great the game and the action looked.

After Square Enix began talking about wanting to make NFT games, Asmongold opined that Final Fantasy XVI needed to deliver badly. And, by the looks of it, the OTK member was certainly impressed by what he saw.

Asmongold reacts to Final Fantasy XVI gameplay

In a recent zackrawrr livestream, the streamer reacted to Final Fantasy XVI’s State of Play. Upon seeing one of the most incredible moments of the presentation, where Clive Roswell as Ifrit runs up a pillar in the sky in an effort to get to Titan Lost, Zack said:

“Yeah, this is what I thought, I think this is the coolest one.”

(Clip begins at 7:36:31)

He added:

“This is actual gameplay now. Holy s**t, so smooth? I know.”

The visuals were incredible. Asmongold seemed as impressed as the viewers watching Ifrit lunge and dodge his way around impressive attacks, charging his way up to the Titan Lost encounter.

Asmongold chose to talk about some of the unfortunate decisions Square Enix has made recently while Ifrit flew through the air and battled the boss. In particular, he addressed their increased focus on NFTs in their games and other products.

“Like, listen - we’re making these NFT games, had a few L’s lately. Yeah, this one’s gotta be really good guys.”

Zack was likely imitating the executives at Square Enix, talking about how important it is that this game does well. Thankfully, the praise for Final Fantasy XVI has been near universal.

YouTube reacts to Asmongold’s praise of Final Fantasy XVI

Many fans remarked on how great Yoshi-P is and how amazing FFXVI appears to be. (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

A great deal of praise was heaped on Naoki Yoshida, also known to Final Fantasy XIV fans as “Yoshi-P," who is in charge of both FFXIV and FFXVI. His games are arguably the biggest money makers for Square Enix, and fans appreciate his hard work. No other game in the company is as successful as Final Fantasy XIV.

Many would compare it to games like Asura's Wrath or Panzer Dragoon. (Image via YouTube)

Others compared it to games like Asura’s Wrath and Panzer Dragoon but with better visuals, gameplay, and storytelling. Asura’s Wrath, in particular, was a much-hyped game that let fans down. Final Fantasy XVI has the entire community excited, with even those who aren’t big on action-based gameplay joining in.

Fans everywhere are excited about Final Fantasy XVI. (Image via YouTube)

From Masayoshi Soken’s unmistakable soundtrack to the dynamic cinematic gameplay, many facets of the title have enchanted fans and streamers alike. Fans of Zack won’t have to wait long to find out his thoughts on the complete game since the next Final Fantasy title releases on June 22, 2023, on PlayStation 5.

