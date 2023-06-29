Few characters in Honkai Star Rail have the perceptiveness and tenacity that Clara has, which makes her a memorable individual from the Jarillo-VI questline. She is the young character in the title, brought up by Svarog, an ancient and intelligent mech. The duo showcases excellent combat potential and synergy when faced with challenging content in the game.

Despite Clara’s young age, she possesses excellent knowledge and mechanical skill, thanks to her unique upbringing. Her companion mission highlighted her empathy for robots, as they always surround her.

On the contrary, she is a strong contender on the battlefield, capable of unleashing massive AoE Physical attacks to wreak havoc on her enemies. She taps into the Destruction Path to summon Svarog, who launches counter-attacks every time she gets hit.

Despite their impeccable synergy, the powerful duo relies on specific characters to unleash their true potential in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the best characters to use with Clara in Honkai Star Rail?

Clara relies on Svarog’s counter mechanics to deal most of her damage to enemies. While she excels as a primary DPS in a team setup, you can also use her as a sub-DPS, relying on her damage reduction and AoE potential.

The following segment covers some of the best characters to pair with her different playstyles.

Best characters for DPS Clara build

March 7th is the best character to pair with Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th from the Astral Express Crew has been the staple pick for Clara, as her shield provides nifty features that cater to the duo’s synergy. When applied to the young vagrant, it increases their chance of getting targeted by the enemy, helping Svarog to appear frequently to launch his devastating attacks.

Moreover, the shield sustains them from damage, keeping them alive for longer fights, especially against stubborn foes like Cocolia or Kafka in the Honkai Star Rail’s Simulated Universe.

Bronya and Yukong from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, Yukong or Bronya can step in as a support to push the damage output of the iconic duo. The former is a new Harmony unit, capable of buffing their ATK and Critical Stats by a mile, as long as her Roaring Bowstring stacks are active.

Bronya, on the other hand, can also enhance their attacks and increase CRIT DMG without relying on any stack mechanics.

Regarding healers, use Bailu for her Invigoration effect, which can automatically restore Clara’s HP whenever she is afflicted with an incoming attack. Luocha can also assist her with his healing field, which generates HP whenever Svarog attacks an enemy.

Best characters for sub-DPS Clara build

Clara can be a sub-DPS for Yanqing and Seele (Image via HoYoverse)

For a sub-DPS Clara build, you can pair her with some of the Honkai Star Rail’s Hunt characters like Seele or Yanqing. While the latter excels at high single-target DPS, the duo can cover them with AoE damage against multiple enemies.

Moreover, the young vagrant’s Ultimate increases her chances of getting hit, enabling her to act as a semi-tank in a team setup.

Lastly, Silver Wolf can implant Physical Weakness on an enemy to introduce a mono-Physical team setup comprising Sushang as DPS, Clara as sub-DPS, and Natasha as healer.

