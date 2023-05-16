Best March 7th team in Honkai Star Rail: Composition, strategy, and more

We have seen quite a number of cute characters in RPGs, but there is no one quite like March 7th of Honkai Star Rail. This charming and adorable character is the game’s poster girl and is one of the first support characters you will meet as you start your journey in Astral Express.

In the game’s lore, March 7th is a spirited and eccentric young girl deeply passionate about the things that capture the interest of girls her age, like photography. Emerging from a drifting eternal ice fragment, she found herself devoid of any knowledge about her identity or past.

As a sub-support treading the Path of Preservation, her kit is centered on providing utility with her Ice-based abilities. The utility she provides mostly comes from her The Power of Cuteness ability, which grants a shield to an ally, and her ultimate, Glacial Cascade, which has a 50% base chance of freezing her opponents. Her passive skill and techniques also offer a lot of shields and crowd control.

With the amount of utility she offers, March 7th will perform well in a variety of team compositions. If you are considering adding her to your team, here is a quick guide for you to check out.

Honkai Star Rail guide: March 7th team composition, strategy, and more

March 7th is unlike any of your traditional tank Honkai Star Rail characters. Rather than solely absorbing incoming damage, she excels at assisting the team in survival by providing robust shields that attract enemy aggression. This subtle distinction opens up unique opportunities for players when selecting suitable partners to accompany March.

Clara-March 7th-Natasha-Pela is an example of a strong March 7th team in the current version of Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail - March 7th Combat (Image via HoYoVerse)

Characters with counter-attack abilities work extremely well with March 7th. By applying a shield to Clara, March has the ability to amplify aggro towards her. This becomes especially advantageous when Clara unleashes her Ultimate, significantly heightening the probability of enemies targeting her.

With each attack directed at the shielded Clara, both Svarog and March respond with counter-attacks. It is important to note that March 7th’s shield should solely be used on Clara. Thus, having a healer like Natasha is necessary to keep March alive. Meanwhile, Pela’s additional damage, freezing abilities, and debuffs allow the entire team to finish off the opponent team quickly.

Honkai Star Rail - March 7th and Dan Heng (Image via HoYoVerse)

Another example of a good team is Dan Heng-Pela-Asta-March 7th. With his exceptional damage output, skill that slows enemies, ability to boost his own attack, and capability to weaken enemy defense, Dan Heng is an excellent choice as a primary DPS. March 7th can focus her shield on Dan Heng to keep him alive in battles. Pela also has the ability to weaken the enemy's defense.

When paired with Asta, who can increase allies’ speed and buff attacks, Dan Heng’s damage output gets amplified further. A key strategy in using March 7th is pairing her with characters that can deal a lot of damage. As a support, sub-DPS character, she is not the best at dealing damage, but her insane utility makes up for her lack of damage.

Keep in mind that as a tank character, she will benefit the most from light cones and relics that add DEF stat. Among the top Light Cones available for March, "Day One Of My New Life" stands out as a remarkable 4-star cone that elevates the DEF of the user and enhances the DMG RES of all party members.

When it comes to selecting Relics for March, the Knight of Purity Palace stands as the optimal choice due to its passive benefits that enhance DEF and Shield Strength.

Overall, March 7th is a versatile and powerful character in Honkai Star Rail who can be a valuable asset to any team. She is a great tank who can protect her allies from damage, and she can also deal damage with her elemental attacks. This makes her a great choice if you are looking for a character who can do it all.

Poll : 0 votes