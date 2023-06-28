Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 brings two new 5-star characters - Luocha and Silver Wolf. The second half of version 1.1 is focused on Luocha, and developers HoYoverse have released a gameplay trailer showcasing his unique set of abilities in that regard. The trailer acts as an infodump of sorts, providing players with both lore and combat background for the traveling merchant.

A short summary of his skills and moveset will be described below.

Honkai Star Rail character trailer details Luocha’s entire moveset

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

Youtube:



A mysterious merchant with a coffin. An enigmatic and ominous past... Just what is hiding within the coffin that he keeps by his side? Why does no one know the… Honkai: Star Rail, Keeping up with Star Rail - Luocha: The Secret in the CoffinYoutube: youtu.be/EtqUdbG4rX8 A mysterious merchant with a coffin. An enigmatic and ominous past... Just what is hiding within the coffin that he keeps by his side? Why does no one know the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Honkai: Star Rail, Keeping up with Star Rail - Luocha: The Secret in the Coffin Youtube: youtu.be/EtqUdbG4rX8 A mysterious merchant with a coffin. An enigmatic and ominous past... Just what is hiding within the coffin that he keeps by his side? Why does no one know the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As depicted in the trailer, Luocha primarily uses melee attacks to thwart his opponents. His attacks, skills, traces, and passive abilities are as follows:

Luocha's basic ATK deals Imaginary damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Basic ATK: Luocha’s Basic ATK, “Thorns of the Abyss,” deals Imaginary damage to a single target. While this attack does not dish out significant damage, it is useful for generating Skill Points in battle.

Luocha's Skill restores HP to a single target (Image via HoYoverse)

Skill: Activating the Skill, “Prayer of Abyss Flower,” consumes one Skill Point - restoring a certain amount of HP to a single ally. The amount of HP restored scales off Lucoha’s ATK stat, simultaneously granting a stack of Abyss Flower. Luocha can trigger this healing effect automatically on any ally if their HP falls below a certain amount without consuming any Skill Points. The Healing effect is not continuous and can only be reapplied after a certain number of turns.

Luocha's Talent in action in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Talent: Luocha can consume two stacks of Abyss Flower to generate a field against all enemies. Allies who take damage from an enemy within this field will restore a certain percentage of their HP based on Luocha’s ATK. The field lasts for a limited number of turns, and the Talent is known as the "Cycle of Life."

The Cleansing Debuff in action (Image via HoYoverse)

Traces: The main highlight of Luocha’s passives is the “Cleansing Revival” ability, which dispels a single debuff from an ally under the effect of the Skill. This is further complemented by another Trace, “Sanctified,” which restores HP to all allies except the attacker - provided the field is active.

Death Wish deals AoE damage and removes buffs from enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Ultimate : Luocha’s Ultimate ability, “Death Wish,” deals Imaginary damage to all foes and simultaneously dispels any one buff from them. Using the Ultimate will also grant a stack of Abyss Flower.

: Luocha’s Ultimate ability, “Death Wish,” deals Imaginary damage to all foes and simultaneously dispels any one buff from them. Using the Ultimate will also grant a stack of Abyss Flower. Technique: The technique, “Mercy of a Fool,” will automatically trigger Luocha’s Talent at the start of a battle.

This covers all the revealed gameplay details on Luocha so far. Players looking forward to summoning him can do so in the current boosted rate-up banner.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released worldwide on June 7, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. A PlayStation port of Honkai Star Rail is scheduled to be released sometime by December 2023.

Poll : 0 votes