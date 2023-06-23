Should you pull Luocha in Honkai Star Rail? Pull Value analysis

The first banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.1 will end in four days, setting up the stage for Luocha’s debut. As a follower of the Abundance Path, he will fill the spot of a dedicated healer in the game, rivaling Bailu and Natasha. In fact, most players are more inquisitive about his move sets, as they comprise a strong Ultimate that dispels buffs from the enemy and a skill that triggers HP restoration for allies.

Luocha has gained prominence ever since he appeared in the Xianzhou Luofu questline. While he shares a striking resemblance with Otto Apocalypse from Honkai Impact 3rd, his popularity stems from his willingness to rescue people from danger using his consummate medical skills.

That said, summoning a 5-star character is a hefty investment, given that resources are limited in the game. Hence, this article will analyze if Luocha is worth your Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail 1.1.

Is Luocha worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

For starters, Luocha is the only healer in the game that scales on ATK instead of HP. You can basically build him as a sub-DPS after stacking sufficient attacks on his gear to heal the entire team. Both his Ultimate and Basics are geared to inflict a decent amount of Imaginary DMG to crack enemy shields and chip down their Health bars.

While he can use his Skill to quickly heal an ally when their HP drops to critical, his talent, on the other hand, generates a stack of Abyss Flower after he uses an ability.

Once Luocha reaches the required stacks, he deploys a Field against the opponents, during which an ally can recover HP by simply attacking them. You should be able to use his Technique to initiate a fight with the Field.

Outside of his abilities, the blond-haired healer is one of the most F2P-friendly units in Honkai Star Rail and can be paired with a variety of Light Cones. The notable 4-star option would be Post-Op Conversation, as it generates energy recharge and healing bonuses from its passive. Although his signature pick will likely push his potential through the roof, it is not required to make him viable as a support unit.

Should you spend your Stellar Jades on Luocha in Honkai Star Rail?

Healers are a necessity for most team compositions in Honkai Star Rail, and without one, other characters will likely crumble during combat. Since Luocha is among the few characters in the game with restorative abilities, you should try to obtain him during his banner phase.

Moreover, Forgotten Halls, a prime late-game content, requires two separate teams, demanding two healers for both setups. Unless you have Bailu and Natasha in your account, summoning Luocha should be a priority.

That said, choosing a character is a matter of preference and falls under the discretion of a Trailblazer.

