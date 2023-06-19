Patch 1.1 brings with it two new 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail. One of them is Luocha, an Imaginary support-type unit. He is a medical practitioner capable of healing allies while simultaneously dealing massive AoE damage when using his Ultimate ability. Naturally, as a top-tier support unit, Luocha can fit well into any team composition. Yet, certain members work better than others.

This particular article will detail the best team setup to use with Luocha in Honkai Star Rail as of the current version 1.1 build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

The best characters to use with Luocha in Honkai Star Rail

The ideal team for Luocha in Honkai Star Rail includes Tingyun, Seele, and the Trailblazer (Fire). While several alternatives exist that are just as viable as the aforementioned team setup, using these three members in addition to Luocha is our recommended way to go.

Each unit is briefly described below:

1. Seele (DPS)

Seele takes center stage as the single-target DPS. Initially released during version 1.0 of Honkai Star Rail, Seele is a Quantum DPS following the Path of The Hunt. She can deal devastating amounts of damage using both her Ultimate and Skill. She is one of the strongest DPS units in the game.

2. Tingyun (Support, Buffs)

Tingyun is an excellent support unit in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun acts as a buffer in this composition. She provides a multitude of buffs to Seele using both her Skill and Ultimate abilities. She follows the Path of Harmony and is of 4-star rarity.

Additionally, her Skill also deals bonus Lightning damage whenever Seele attacks an enemy in her buffed state. Tingyun is the best buffer in the current meta of Honkai Star Rail and is thus an easy recommendation.

3. Luocha (Support, Heals)

Luocha is an excellent healer (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha is an Imaginary support unit following the Path of The Abundance. He is primarily built as a healer but is also capable of dealing moderate amounts of AoE damage to enemies while using the Ultimate. Luocha can also dispel any one active buff from the targeted enemy. Luocha is an incredibly powerful 5-star healer, ranked along with the likes of Bailu.

4. Fire Trailblazer (Shields)

The Trailblazer (Fire) is a top-tier Tank (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fire Trailblazer is unlocked immediately upon completion of the Jarilo-VI campaign and is freely available to all players. This version of the Trailblazer is imbued by Fire and follows the Path of The Preservation.

The Fire Trailblazer is an incredible tank capable of mitigating damage dealt to the team with active shield generation. Additionally, the built-in Taunt ability will deflect any incoming damage toward the Trailblazer instead.

Due to their immense tanking capabilities - including possessing a Taunt ability, the Trailblazer is chosen over other equivalent tanks such as Gepard.

Luocha is set to release in the second half of Honkai Star Rail’s event banner, right after Silver Wolf. For more guides on Luocha and the game, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

