Honkai Star Rail’s new version 1.1 is set to release very soon, bringing multiple new characters. Luocha, Silver Wolf, and Yukong have already been confirmed to be making an appearance, as seen in today’s special program. All units are spread out during the entirety of patch 1.1’s duration. Read on to learn more about the specific release dates for each unit.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 banner release dates revealed

As seen from the official “Galactic Roaming” version 1.1 livestream, the release dates for 5-star units Luocha and Silver Wolf, along with the new 4-star Yukong, have been confirmed and are expected to be on schedule across all servers simultaneously.

The official release dates are as follows:

Silver Wolf : From start of patch until June 28, 2023, 12:00 pm (UTC+8)

: From start of patch until June 28, 2023, 12:00 pm (UTC+8) Luocha : From end of Silver Wolf banner until July 18, 2023, 02:59 pm (UTC+8)

: From end of Silver Wolf banner until July 18, 2023, 02:59 pm (UTC+8) Yukong: From end of Silver Wolf banner until July 18, 2023, 02:59 pm (UTC+8)

As of this writing, it can be safely assumed that these units are limited and only obtainable via the Stellar Warp, much akin to the Jing Yuan banner. Players should plan their resources accordingly when attempting to chase these characters.

Additional information regarding the new units in version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned in the Galactic Roaming livestream of Honkai Star Rail, the three characters include Yukong, Luocha, and Silver Wolf. A little bit of additional information regarding the characters is detailed below:

Silver Wolf : Silver Wolf is a genius hacker and a member of the Stellaron Hunters. She was first introduced to players during the start of the campaign and has been highly popular among players for a while. Silver Wolf is a Quantum unit following the Path of Nihility and is a 5-star character.

: Silver Wolf is a genius hacker and a member of the Stellaron Hunters. She was first introduced to players during the start of the campaign and has been highly popular among players for a while. Silver Wolf is a Quantum unit following the Path of Nihility and is a 5-star character. Luocha : Luocha is a foreign trader carrying a large coffin from overseas. He was first introduced during the campaign on the Xianzhou Luofu and is a medical practitioner. He is an Imaginary unit following the Path of The Abundance. Luocha is a 5-star unit.

: Luocha is a foreign trader carrying a large coffin from overseas. He was first introduced during the campaign on the Xianzhou Luofu and is a medical practitioner. He is an Imaginary unit following the Path of The Abundance. Luocha is a 5-star unit. Yukong: Yukong is one of the Six Charioteers of the Xianzhou Luofu and the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance. She was first introduced to the players during the events in the second chapter and is a 4-star Imaginary unit. Yukong follows the path of The Harmony.

Eager players aiming to collect these characters must remember that banner release timings are separate across all servers and must plan accordingly, making sure not to pull too early.

