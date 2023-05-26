Honkai Star Rail "Galactic Roaming": How to watch, timings, and more

Honkai Star Rail has scheduled the “Galactic Roaming” Special Program today at 7:30 PM (UTC+8) to commemorate its first-ever official update. During the live stream, viewers will be informed about new character releases, expected to be Silverwolf, Luocha, and Yukong. Those eager to learn more about its latest update should catch the premiere from its official Youtube and Twitch channels at the specified time.

HoYoverse's Special Program is expected to reveal everything they have for the version 1.1 line-up. It is worth noting that there hasn't been any official news about providing redemption codes. However, given how the developers have used it as their marketing strategy for some of their previous titles, there is a strong possibility for the same.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the Honkai Star Rail "Galactic Roaming," its regional air-time, and more.

How to watch the Honkai Star Rail’s "Galactic Roaming"

Honkai Star Rail has grown into a popular live service gacha game, rivaling some of the previous titles from its developers. On that note, it has a massive fan base who will likely watch the Special Program to stay updated for the upcoming version 1.1, which will premiere on the game’s official Youtube and Twitch channels.

Additionally, various content creators are likely to hoist watch parties. Thus, viewers can head to their respective platforms to catch the show when it goes live.

Livestream timings and more

As mentioned, the “Galactic Roaming” Special Program will go live today at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). Viewers confused about their regional air-time can refer to the following list, which covers some major time zones.

Pacific Standard Time : 4:30 AM

: 4:30 AM Eastern Time : 7:30 AM

: 7:30 AM UTC : 11:30 AM

: 11:30 AM CEST : 1:30 PM

: 1:30 PM Australian Central Time : 9 PM

: 9 PM Indian Standard Time : 5 PM

: 5 PM Japan Standard Time: 8:30 PM

The Honkai Star Rail livestream will showcase the upcoming banners, events, and quests for version 1.1. There is a high possibility that HoYoverse might also announce their title’s release over Playstation, for which the community has been waiting in anticipation.

Players can also expect up to three promotional codes that can be redeemed from the official website or game menu. Considering that the “Galactic Roaming” Special Program is the title’s first official livestream for a new update, many are excited to watch how the show delivers on revealing some of the brand-new content.

