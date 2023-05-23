Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream countdown and expected announcements

Honkai Star Rail has braced itself to accommodate the upcoming patch with a Special Program on May 26 at 7:30 pm (UTC +8). The livestream is likely to showcase the new content for update 1.1, including new banner drops, events, and more. On that note, rumors suggest that Silverwolf, Loucha, and Yukong will be added as playable characters in the patch, which will be further confirmed during the program.

Star Rail fans will be able to catch the exclusive livestream by tuning into their official Youtube and Twitch channels on the specified date and time. The following article will dive into the expected announcements for the Special Program and track down its airtime with a countdown timer.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream announcement explored

Livestream airtime countdown

According to the Honkai Star Rail official announcement, the version 1.1 Special Program is set to air globally on May 26 at 7:30 pm (UTC +8). It will showcase new additions for the upcoming update, along with their banner and event lineups.

Those who are confused about the regional airtime can refer to the following countdown to keep track of the livestream premiere.

Once the timer hits zero, you can tune into the game's official Youtube or Twitch channel to catch every detail about its latest update.

Expected announcements

Honkai Star Revengers @Honkai_Revenger



1.1

Luocha / Silver Wolf



1.2

Kafka / Blade



1.3

Dan heng IL / Fu xuan



Source: Team_China



#HonkaiStarRail ☆ Road Map1.1Luocha / Silver Wolf1.2Kafka / Blade1.3Dan heng IL / Fu xuanSource: Team_China ☆ Road Map 1.1Luocha / Silver Wolf1.2Kafka / Blade1.3Dan heng IL / Fu xuanSource: Team_China #HonkaiStarRail📷

Silverwolf and Loucha are expected to have their banner in version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail. The official announcement will further confirm their release order and expand on their in-game abilities. Both of them were playable during the main story quest of Honkai Star Rail, so most players have a general idea of what they are capable of.

Additionally, numerous credible leak sources have hinted towards a bunch of new events and features for the upcoming update. The following list explores each of the speculations that are expected to be announced during the livestream.

Yukong is the newest 4-star playable character from the Imaginary element.

Garden of Plenty will be a double-drop Calyx event.

Planar Fissure is speculated to be a Simulated Universe event.

Stellar Flare event will reward Stellar Jades and Self-Modeling Resin.

Lab Assistants in Position will be a Herta Space Station event.

Everwinter City Museum will unlock a new area and two distinct quests.

Starhunt Game will drop a free 4-star Light Cone as a completion reward.

In-game chat system.

Continuation of the Story Mission.

Honkai Star Revengers @Honkai_Revenger



Version 1.1 will release Honkai: Star Rail on PS4/PS5



Source: Not_Teikoku



#HonkaiStarRail ☆ [1.1]Version 1.1 will release Honkai: Star Rail on PS4/PS5Source: Not_Teikoku ☆ [1.1]Version 1.1 will release Honkai: Star Rail on PS4/PS5Source: Not_Teikoku#HonkaiStarRail

The Playstation release of Honkai Star Rail has been long overdue. However, the ongoing speculation suggests that it will be available in version 1.1, which is likely to be announced during the Special Program.

It is important to note that Hoyoverse has not announced the inclusion of any Redemption Codes during the livesteam. However, the possibility remains high, given how they have pumped them out for their other titles.

