Honkai Star Rail PS5 release date: When will the game launch on the console?

Honkai Star Rail’s PS5 release date has intrigued the community ever since miHoYo released its latest venture. As with Genshin Impact, a PlayStation port is likely, but miHoYo has been extremely tight-lipped about it so far. Hence, the PS5 release date remains unknown as far as the official status is concerned.

But leaks and rumors indicate that a possible release isn’t very far at all. If the rumors are true, PlayStation users can play the game on their consoles soon. It could happen as early as Version 1.1 is launched as an update.

Honkai Star Rail’s PS5 release date could coincide with launch of first update

Part of the hype surrounding the update has been down to the possibility of the game being available on the PlayStation consoles. If it turns out to be true, Honkai Star Rail’s PS5 release date will be sometime in mid-June. The exact date is hard to pinpoint, but a window of June 12-16 is quite realistic. The fact that the ongoing Nameless Honor battle pass expires on June 7 lends further credibility to this possibility.

A release on the PlayStation 5 will surely increase the game’s commercial success. Honkai Star Rail has already become a rousing critical and commercial success, and a new platform will boost those numbers. Moreover, it will be a great option for those who might not have a mobile or PC that can run the game properly.

Honkai Star Rail has quickly evolved into a massive hit, thanks to its creative roster of characters and innovative gameplay, and there's been plenty of speculation about the possible characters that could be included in the update. Among the upcoming characters, Yukong, Jing Yuan, and Silver Wolf have already been confirmed. miHoYo will likely hand out more details as the launch comes closer.

