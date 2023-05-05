Honkai Star Rail to reportedly get a PlayStation release in June with update 1.1

One of the biggest questions on everyone’s lips since Honkai Star Rail’s release has been about its possible arrival on PlayStation. The popular gacha is available on mobile devices and PCs. It has been known for a long time that the game will eventually be available on PlayStation, and according to @HSR_stuff, it could happen as early as version 1.1. The information comes via social media rumors and isn’t confirmed by developers MiHoYo.

Despite the lack of any official confirmation, the latest news has caused a buzz in the community. After all, Honkai Star Rail requires a decent set of specifications to run well on PCs and mobiles. Those with PlayStation consoles can use their devices to play the super hit gacha upon the port's release.

Honkai Star Rail could become even more successful with its release on PlayStation

Honkai Star Rail’s release has been a huge commercial and critical success. The game has received positive reviews worldwide and garnered over $40 million in revenues during its opening week. There could be a massive spike in all these numbers when the game gets released on the PlayStation consoles.

HSR_stuff @Inima__ #HonkaiStarRail HSR LEAKS!



Honkai: Star Rail will be released for ps4 and ps5 in version 1.1!



Credits to: Not_Teikoku HSR LEAKS!Honkai: Star Rail will be released for ps4 and ps5 in version 1.1!Credits to: Not_Teikoku #HonkaiStarRail ⚠️HSR LEAKS!⚠️🌟Honkai: Star Rail will be released for ps4 and ps5 in version 1.1!Credits to: Not_Teikoku https://t.co/sS7wB4dvHu

If the rumors are true, the release date isn’t far. Version 1.1 is expected to arrive within the next five-six weeks. As things stand, a release in mid-June seems quite likely. There’s already a lot of hype as several new characters are expected to arrive in the game.

With a potential chance for a PlayStation release, the hype will now be even more. MiHoYo followed the same pattern with Genshin Impact when the game was initially released on PCs and mobiles. A PlayStation port was subsequently developed and launched upon popular demand.

It will be interesting to see if the PlayStation version of Honkai Star Rail will have cross-progression. Currently, one can play with the same accounts on their PCs and mobiles and carry on with a unified progression. The same could happen with the PlayStation version, but nothing has been confirmed in this regard.

Readers should know that MiHoYo hasn’t officially stated any dates or additional information. They’re advised to follow Sportskeeda and all official sources to get the latest information about the game's release on the PlayStation consoles.

Poll : 0 votes