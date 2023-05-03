Honkai Star Rail features many unique characters via the game’s robust gacha system. The game features a live-service model with seasonal patches, with the upcoming patches seeming to be just as exciting - as indicated recently by a new leak on Twitter by user HSR_Stuff. Despite the leak appearing to originate from Chinese sources, the content should be available across all servers, given HoYoverse’s initial launch strategy.

Read on to learn more about the leaks to prepare summoning strategies accordingly.

New 4-star character Screwllum could be coming to Honkai Star Rail very soon

Pic credits to: JoQa HSR LEAKS!Screwllum updates.Rarity: 4 starsElement: ImaginaryPath: The EruditionCredits to: MeroPic credits to: JoQa #HonkaiStarRail ⚠️HSR LEAKS!⚠️🌟Screwllum updates.Rarity: 4 stars⭐️Element: Imaginary 🌳Path: The EruditionCredits to: MeroPic credits to: JoQa https://t.co/rVMH3aYeDr

A pivotal member of the Genius Society, Screwllum may finally make his debut as a playable 4-star character, according to the leaks. He is speculated to be from the Path of Erudition, with Imaginary as the Element class. As such, Screwllum is expected to be an AoE DPS during release. Due to him being a 4-star, players should prepare their Stellar Jades accordingly when chasing dupes.

Not much else is known when writing this article, with the possible release date and banner composition remaining a mystery. Additionally, it should also be remembered that this leaked information and design will likely change in the final build as developer HoYoverse has officially released none of this information.

Who is Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail?

The Light Cone depicting the legendary battle between Silver Wolf and Screwllum (Image via HoYoverse)

The 76th member of the Genius Society, Screwllum, is a non-biological member - a machine. This curious member calls himself the “Mechanical Aristocrat Screwllum” and lives alone on a planet. He is first “introduced” to players when they visit the Simulated Universe project by Herta, additionally revealing that he was also responsible for its creation along with three other members.

Screwllum also possesses the best hacking skills in the universe, on a level similar to Silver Wolf, and their hacking battle is regarded as the “stuff of legends.”

A portrait of their battle can be found within one of the several Light Cones available in the game’s Nameless Glory battle pass, “We Will Meet Again.”

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based action role-playing game released on April 26th, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. A PlayStation port is also in development and will be released later this year.

