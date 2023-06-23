Version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail brings a new 5-star character, Luocha. Luocha is a traveling merchant aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, carrying a mysterious coffin. This medical practitioner is a mysterious figure whom players may have already recognized as Otto Apocalypse in another HoYoverse game - Honkai Impact 3rd. A recent teaser showcased character animations and lore, coupled with a Tweet detailing an “Official Release Commemorative Event,” which will be discussed in detail.

Honkai Star Rail releases teaser trailer for 5-star character Luocha

As depicted in the teaser, “The Traveler And His Oath,” Luocha is shown silently grieving the loss of his friend, commenting on how time flies like the wind. The flowers wilt as he leaves the coffin behind, and we switch to the Xianzhou Luofu.

Luocha takes up arms against the monstrous abominations infesting the place, effortlessly defeating them. In the final moments of the trailer, he saves a little girl from the demons and blends into the crowd, unseen.

A remarkable point of interest within the teaser is Luocha’s lines, which detail how he “must follow certain rules.” The trailer also mentions that “the dead will return,” hinting that Luocha may have a more sinister motive behind his actions.

It is to be noted that Luocha shares a striking similarity to one of the antagonists of Honkai Impact 3rd - Otto Apocalypse. Parallels can be drawn between the two, and, likely, Luocha is also grief-stricken and looking for a way to be reunited with the person interred within the coffin - by whatever means possible.

Details about the commemorative event featuring Luocha-themed merchandise in Honkai Star Rail

In addition to the teaser trailer, developers HoYoverse have set up a commemorative event for the new character. Players can participate by retweeting the above Tweet with a comment mentioning their account ID.

The event lasts until June 27, at 23:59 (UTC+8), and offers all participants a chance to win official merchandise themed around Luocha.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released simultaneously across the PC and mobile platforms on June 7, 2023. A PlayStation port is in active development, scheduled to be released sometime in Q4 2023.

