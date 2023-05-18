The live service of Honkai Impact 3rd and its story is going strong even after the conclusion of Kiana's chapter. HoYoverse has been pumping out content monthly with their busy schedule, as the current story versions and characters can be considered fillers. Nevertheless, the quality has remained the same across all updates.

Honkai Impact 3rd v6.6 will be the newest installment, scheduled to go live on May 18, 2023. The company has multiple things in store for everyone, including two new battlesuits, one of which is an entirely new character. Their weapons and Stigamata sets will be featured in separate banners alongside new events and story missions.

This article lists everything related to Honkai Impact 3rd's latest addition to their roster.

Every upcoming content with Honkai Impact 3rd v6.6 (May 18)

1) New playable character and battlesuits

Honkai Impact 3rd's v6.6 update will bring in one of the most-awaited playable characters, Dreamweaver, to the game. Going by Misteln Schariac, players can hope to learn more about her background in Part 1 of the Finale chapter. Mistlein will be a MECH-type DPS character with her playable version, dealing Physical damage to her enemies.

Players should note that this particular Valkyrie has two forms. She takes her physical form while battling enemies with her regular attacks and skill. However, her second form replaces her physical one upon casting the ultimate ability with enhanced attack damage. Misteln's weapon of choice is a pair of Javelins, also a first in the game.

Misteln in her victory screen (Image via Marisa Honkai)

The recommended weapon for The Dreamweaver is Prophetic Dreams, which will be available exclusively in a separate Gacha Banner. Similarly, her BiS (best in the slot) Stigmata set, "As You Wish," will also have a different Gacha banner.

As mentioned earlier, since the dual Javelin is a new weapon in the game, HoYoverse will provide a F2P version called Mirage Spearhead.

Dreamweaver switching to her second form (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Additionally, a new SP Valkyrie is scheduled to release alongside Mistlein, called Terminal Aide 0017, in the form of PROMETHEUS, an AI created to detect Honkai corruptions. She will deal Imaginary damage to enemies while being a physical support. Hence, pairing her up with Mistlein won't be a bad idea to dish out more DPS from the latter.

2) New outfits

Herrscher of Thunder's new outfit (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Ai Chan and Herrscher of Thunder will receive their respective outfits in the upcoming version of Honkai Impact 3rd. While the former can be purchased within the Event Shop, the latter will be free from an upcoming event called teRIRI's Magical Quest.

3) Story Chapter XXXVII and Elysian Realm updates

Story Chapter XXXVII (Image via HoYoverse)

With a new version, Captains will see the continuation of the story, as Chapter XXXVII is scheduled to go live. While nothing much is known regarding the story, the cover involves Susannah and Selee, giving everyone hints of their involvement.

Lastly, the Elysian Realm will receive some changes, where general Signets will become more effective in battle, with the Shallow Sequence mode taking place on a single floor.

