As the "Healer Lady" from the Xianzhou Luofu, Bailu showcases excellent restorative abilities in Honkai Star Rail. She is currently the High Elder of the Vidyadhara, a humanoid race profoundly known for its advanced medical knowledge. It explains how she can revive an ally after a fatal blow during combat. With enormous healing potential at her disposal, she has emerged as one of the most coveted 5-star units in the game.

Bailu was initially considered a replaceable character since Natasha sufficed as an accessible healer for the earlier contents of the title. The notion changed once players entered the late game phase riddled with powerful enemies that can only be defeated with strategic team composition.

By employing the healer lady, fans can dispatch intricate setups to tackle the over-leveled opponents and bosses.

Considering Bailu’s high restorative capability, it is ideal to pair her with squishier units in Honkai Star Rail. Most DPS characters will also be able to survive, utilizing the massive burst of healing from her Skill and Ultimate.

What are the best characters to use with Bailu in Honkai Star Rail?

Bailu can apply a unique Invigoration mark to allies, which restores their HP after taking a hit from the enemy. It is one of her major selling points that allows her to replace a shielder. The damage sustained by a teammate gets promptly healed instead of being absorbed by a shield. Hence, Trailblazers often use her as a solo protector on a team.

On that note, fans prefer to use her with Jing Yuan in a mono-Lightning setup, alongside Silver Wolf and Tingyun on the remaining spots. The Arbiter-General is a meta-character in Honkai Star Rail, equipped with massive AoE attacks to obliterate both groups of enemies and bosses.

However, he relies heavily on the Lightning Lord to inflict maximum damage, which gets disabled if he gets knocked out. Bailu can keep him alive throughout the battle, pushing his overall potential to the limit.

Squishy characters such as Asta and Pela can benefit from her fantastic restorative abilities while facing the end-game bosses. Every charged attack from the elite enemies is likely to be fatal for them unless the High Elder steps in with her Invigoration. Make sure to save some Skill Points to cast her primary ability whenever you find either of the above characters struggling to survive the incoming attacks.

Clara launches a counterattack as her primary source of damage on taking a direct hit from the enemy. Thus, she constantly battles with low HP, which Bailu’s Invigoration can remedy. Pair them together, alongside two buffers, to create one of the sought-after teams to tackle the late-game challenges in Honkai Star Rail.

As of this writing, every character in the title, except Arlan, can benefit from the humanoid healer to survive on the battlefield.

