How to get and use Superimposer in Honkai Star Rail?

As one of the blooming turn-based RPGs, Honkai Star Rail is brimming with nifty end-game contents and adequate rewards. The Simulated Universe, in particular, boasts an in-game shop where players can redeem 5-star Light Cones in exchange for Herta Bonds, which are rewarded at every stage of the simulation. Fans can also obtain the fungibles weekly by scoring the required points in the Simulated Universe.

However, Trailblazers can only upgrade the Light Cones using the custom-made Superimposer, which is another purchasable item from Herta's Store. At max level, they provide strong passives comparable to some of the premium gear in the game.

How to obtain Superimposer in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, the Superimposer is a custom-made upgrade material for the Light Cones that are only acquired from the Simulated Universe. Trailblazers can obtain the item from the Herta Store in exchange for two Herta Bonds.

Players can participate in six different stages of the simulation, each rewarding two Herta Bonds, which stack up to 12 on completing the entire domain. Additionally, for every weekly reset, fans are rewarded with a free bond for reaching a particular score in the Simulated Universe. Unless HoYoverse adds another World to the Honkai Star Rail’s simulation, it should take around 32 weeks to purchase and superimpose all the Light Cones from Herta’s Store.

How to use Superimposer in Honkai Star Rail?

After clearing all six stages of the Simulated Universe, use the 12 Herta Bonds to purchase and superimpose a Light Cone from the shop. Based on your requirements, pick one of the listed 5-star options:

On the Fall of an Aeon (The Destruction): After using any ability, the wearer's ATK increases by 8%–16% up to four times and further increases their DMG by 12%–24% on an enemy after Weakness Break.

(The Destruction): After using any ability, the wearer's ATK increases by 8%–16% up to four times and further increases their DMG by 12%–24% on an enemy after Weakness Break. Texture of Memories (The Preservation): Increases wearer’s Effect RES by 8%–16%. If they are attacked and have no shield, they gain a barrier equal to 16%–32% of their maximum HP. This effect can only be triggered once every three turns. If the wearer has a shield when attacked, the DMG they receive decreases by 12%–24%.

(The Preservation): Increases wearer’s Effect RES by 8%–16%. If they are attacked and have no shield, they gain a barrier equal to 16%–32% of their maximum HP. This effect can only be triggered once every three turns. If the wearer has a shield when attacked, the DMG they receive decreases by 12%–24%. Cruising in the Stellar Sea (The Hunt): Increases wearer's Crit Rate by 8%–16%. an additional 8%–16% on target with 50% HP or less. Defeating an enemy increases ATK by 20% to 40%.

The process of superimposing the gears in Honkai Star Rail is similar to refining a weapon in Genshin Impact. Click on the inventory icon from the pause menu to select any of the aforementioned Light Cones. Now, press the Enhance button before selecting the Superimpose option. Choose the custom-made upgrade material and hit Superimpose to conclude.

It is worth noting that the process remains the same for the gacha Light Cone as long as you use their copies as upgrade material.

