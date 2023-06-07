Top 5 Light Cones to use with Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

With the release of update 1.1, Silver Wolf has arrived as one of the limited characters in Honkai Star Rail. Treading on the "Nihility" path, she is capable of inflicting numerous debuffs during combat, making her a meta unit in the title. Moreover, she is an F2P-friendly character, as you can equip her with a variety of 4-star and 5-star Light Cones to unleash her true potential.

One of Silver Wolf’s major selling points is her ability to inflict weakness on an enemy. However, the skill has a 90% chance to trigger the debuff at maximum level. Thus, she requires the Effect Hit Rate attribute on her gear to activate the ability on command.

Alternatively, you can also equip her with DoT enhancing Light Cones to use as a Quantum sub-DPS unit.

What are the top 5 Light Cones for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail?

5) Good Night and Sleep Well

Image showing Good Night and Sleep Well Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

As one of the 4-star Nihility Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, "Good Night and Sleep Well" increases the wearer’s damage by 12% for every debuff inflicted on the targeted enemy. The effect can stack up to three times and applies to DoT.

Considering all Silver Wolf abilities can apply debuffs, she is the best character to effectively trigger the specified passive. Moreover, at max stack, she will gain a 36% increase in her Quantum DoT - a significant boost to her sub-DPS potential.

4) Eyes of the Prey

Image showing Eyes of the Pray Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

"Eyes of the Prey" is Sampo’s signature Light Cone and provides a strong passive that can also cater to Silver Wolf’s kit in Honkai Star Rail.

To be more specific, it will increase her Effect Hit Rate by 20%, allowing her Skill to consistently manipulate opponents' Weaknesses. Moreover, players are likely to use her as a sub-DPS during combat. Hence, she can also use the second effect, which increases DoT by 24%.

Since it is a 4-star Light Cone, you can Superimpose it at maximum level to basically double its effect.

3) In the Name of the World

Image showing Welt's signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Welt's signature Light Cone, also provides a strong passive to Silver Wolf. It increases her damage by 24% against debuffed enemies. Additionally, she receives an 18% Effect Hit Rate on her Skill, providing more consistency to its bonus effect.

The Light Cone also increases the wearer’s attack, which she can utilize to deal some extra Quantum DMG.

Compared to other Nihility characters in Honkai Star Rail, it is easier for Silver Wolf to trigger the first portion of the passive as most of her abilities apply debuffs to the enemy.

2) Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is obtainable from the Star Hunt event (Image via HoYoverse)

"Before the Tutorial Mission Starts" is the new 4-star Light Cone, which you can obtain by participating in the Star Hunt event in Honkai Star Rail 1.1. Moreover, you can also Superimpose it to level five for free, doubling the effect of its passive.

It provides a 20% Effect Hit Rate to the wearer at a base level. Additionally, it regenerates four energy when they attack enemies with reduced DEF. Silver Wolf can access the mentioned effect as one of her bugs can reduce an opponent's defense.

1) Incessant Rain

Image showing Silver Wolf's signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

It goes without saying that Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone, Incessant Rain, is her best-in-slot option, which provides a 24% Effect Hit Rate. Additionally, it increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 12% after attacking an enemy riddled with three or more debuffs.

The Light Cone rolls with an extra effect that only triggers when the equipping character uses a Basic Attack. It implants the Aether Code on a random target, increasing their damage received for 1 turn.

The entire set of passives from Incessant Rain will drastically improve Silver Wolf's damage output. However, F2P players are advised to stick to her 4-star Light Cones to save their valuable Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail.

