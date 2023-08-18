The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 special program recently concluded, bringing information regarding the upcoming version update. Version 1.3 of the game is scheduled to update version 1.2 on August 30, 2023. New 5-star characters, returning events, and freebies were detailed in this 40+ minute preview, titled "Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins."
Read on to learn more about the event and its summarized contents.
Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream, summarized
Three new livestream codes
As is expected with each major livestream, Honkai Star Rail 1.3 has also released a set of three new codes. These codes are accessible to all players and are as follows:
- LANPVGET8HFT
- BA7NCHFA9HWX
- ASN6CHXBRHW3
It must be remembered that these codes are limited-time and will expire after a short while. Players must redeem them immediately to obtain an easy 300 Stellar Jade.
Character Warp Events: Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan
Version 1.3 of the game will also bring with it several characters spread across two halves of the entire patch duration:
- Phase 1: Imbibitor Lunae, Yukong, Asta, and March 7
- Phase 2: Fu Xuan, Lynx, Hook, and Pela
Imbibitor Lunae's banner is scheduled to run from August 30, 2023 - as soon as version 1.3 goes live. On the other hand, Fu Xuan is expected to arrive on September 20, 2023, after the first phase ends. Lynx also makes her debut alongside the Fu Xuan banner.
Light Cone Warp Events
The Brilliant FIxation event will bring with it two new 5-star Light Cones. The Light Cones include "Brighter Than the Sun" and "She Already Shut her Eyes" for Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan, respectively.
As always, the two Light Cones will be separated into two distinct phases by the 5-star Character Warp banner schedules.
New Event: Aurum Alley
The new main event of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will involve players renovating the Alley to its former glory. The event will require managing logistics and inventory to progress toward set goals. Completing each goal/tier will unlock a sizable reward section, including Stellar Jade.
A copy of the 4-star character, Sushang, will be handed over for free when players hit Prosperity Level 3. Once the event concludes, the maps will be permanently added to the base game. This version of the event will offer additional rewards, including "Ingenium Dreams," - a material used to change Phone wallpapers.
New campaign mission: Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead
The epilogue to version 1.2's campaign will be the new Trailblaze Mission for version 1.3. This Trailblaze Mission takes place immediately after the expulsion of Phantylia and the restoration of Luofu's order. Players will help Luofu and its residents to get back on their feet in a heartwarming story.
New Companion Missions
A total of 4 companion missions will be released during Honkai Star Rail 1.3, each featuring the following characters:
- The Dragon Returns Home: Dan Heng/Imbibitor Lunae
- Total Recall: March 7
- Farther Than The Snow Plains: Lynx
- Mo Cuishle: Luka
The Total Recall mission is exciting, focusing on March 7's mysterious past - aided by the Diviner, Fu Xuan. Further information regarding these quests is awaited and is likely to be made available during the official release.
Updated content for the Simulated Universe
The Swarm Disaster content update for the Simulated Universe will debut in version 1.3, boasting a complete rework of the permanent game mode. Herta, Screwllum, and others have collaborated to research the time before the fall of the Aeon Tayzzyronth. Players must battle the "Swarm," a mysterious new enemy. Furthermore, the entire user interface will also receive an overhaul, along with the addition of the Path of The Propagation.
Naturally, this will also bring new rewards, including Stellar Jade and 2 Self-Modeling Resin.
Free 10-pull login bonus
The Gift of Odyssey returns in Honkai Star rail 1.3, bringing with it a total of 10 free Stellar Warps. This 10-pull can be collected as a 7-day login bonus once version 1.3 goes live.
These ten pulls will be extra helpful when players chase Imbibitor Lunae or Fu Xuan.
Two new Stagnant Shadow nodes
Two brand-new Stagnant Shadow stages will be unlocked in Honkai Star Rail 1.3:
- Shape of Puppetry
- Shape of Abomination
These stages will drop ascension materials Imbibitor Lunae, and Fu Xuan require, respectively.
Other miscellaneous events
Various mini-games will be added to version 1.3, rewarding players with Stellar Jade and character EXP materials. These events will usually possess a daily cap, with subsequent nodes progressively unlocked. The events revealed so far include:
- Space Station Task Force
- Planar FIssure
- Garden of Plenty
Quality-of-life improvements
A series of quality-of-life improvements are heading to version 1.3, as teased by HoYoverse in a blog post earlier this week. In particular, the maximum Trailblaze Power will be increased to 240 instead of 180, with a Reserved Trailblaze Power mechanic.
The Friend Chat system will also be updated with more privacy-oriented options. Interestingly, version 1.3 will also feature the ability to send Emotes in chats.
Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is scheduled to release for PC and mobile devices around August 30, 2023.