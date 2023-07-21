Honkai Star Rail 1.3 leaks hint at Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event: Details, free Sushang, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is in full swing, offering fresh content to Trailblazers, including new character banners, explorable areas, and more. While the community is expecting similar additions for the next patch, a recent leak from HSR-stuff has hinted at Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event for version 1.3. In addition, players will be rewarded with a free copy of Sushang for completing the specified event.

Diving into the leak, this article lists every bit of detail about the upcoming Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Everything about Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Screengrab from HSR_stuff tweet hinting at the version 1.3 event (Image via Twitter/Inima__1)

When the declining Aurum Alley receives a chance to revitalize, Trailblazers will be tasked with deciding the fate of the location in version 1.3. It will either be funded by the Interastral Peace Corporation or the local merchants will take charge to lead the ally back to prosperity.

For starters, participants must complete four phases of the Back in Business Adventure Missions during the event’s runtime. To solve the crisis, they will be required to reach the Merchant Guild fund goal, which will change the Aurum Alley landscape, triggering a mission storyline.

Furthermore, Store Events will be available during the operation period to help establish a collaborative relationship with each of the stores. It will allow Trailblazers to change the landscape and advance the operation.

How to complete Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

According to the leaks, the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 event comprises the following tasks:

Inventory Arrangement

Logistic Planning

The following list contains everything you need to do under Inventory Arrangements:

You can earn Merchant Guild funds by Arranging the Inventory.

Complete Store Events to add new orders and goods to the inventory.

Unlock "Custom Orders" by fulfilling the Aurum Alley phase goals.

Advance through the Operation Phase to earn larger order profits.

The entire Logistic Planning process is outlined in the list below:

Reach certain Logistic scores to obtain corresponding rewards.

Complete Store Events to unlock corresponding stores and plan logistics routes.

Achieve Phase goals to unlock "Streedside Events". It will roll out a few rewards upon completion.

Advance through the Operation Phase to open various logistics lanes that will accommodate more stores.

Free Sushang and other rewards in the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 event

Participants will obtain Revitalization Certificates as regular rewards by completing Logistic Planning, Store Events, Street Events, and Custom Orders. The certificates can be exchanged for rewards in the Guild Benefits.

Twitter user h2tr_ has also claimed that a free Sushang copy will roll out as a limited-time reward in Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event. Participants will further receive Dispatch Planning and Logistic Planning rewards during its runtime.

Lastly, Trailblazers must complete the Merchant event and Streetside event to claim the Revitalization Progress Rewards. It will likely contain free Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.