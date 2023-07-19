Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Stellar Jade guide for F2P players

The arrival of a brand-new update in Honkai Star Rail has reset the grind for Stellar Jades. Be it for new characters or upcoming events, having a lot of Stellar Jades saved for the opportune moment is a dream for most of the community. Additionally, since most players like to limit their wallet usage, it's always nice if a game can cater to F2P (Free-To-Play) audiences.

The following article will focus on the new 1.2 update, alongside every source of Stellar Jade through limited events, permanent activities, and more. You should note that this article will list the sources accessible for those looking to spend zero money, so it will not include monthly passes, battle passes, or the in-game shop.

How to earn Stellar Jade as a F2P player in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Similar to previous updates, the v1.2 in Honkai Star Rail will be live for 42 days, from July 19 until August 29. Throughout the duration, there will be multiple new events, core game mode resets, and different questlines, all of which will have Stellar Jade tied to their loot pool.

Daily tasks (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

F2P players can expect to obtain over 9000 Stellar Jades just by completing all in-game activities and not purchasing anything with real-life money. The amount of Jades is equivalent to approximately 60 pulls, alongside additional Special Star Rail Passes from log-in events and shop reset.

Log-in event in 1.2 (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Here is a list of every core game activity and limited event scheduled to drop Stellar Jades:

Daily missions for a total of 42 days will provide 2520 Stellar Jades, with 60 jades each day.

Embers Exchange shop reset on August 1, providing a total of 5 Special Star Rail Passes.

Character trials will offer 40 Stellar Jades in total.

Scoring a total of 7500 points in Simulated Universe will drop 195 Stellar Jades each time. With six resets, the number adds up to 1170 Jades in total. First-time clearance of a few tiers will drop additional Jades as well

The Memory of Chaos stage in the Forgotten Halls offers 600 Jades for completing all floors. A total of three resets increases the number to 1800.

Maintenance compensation for Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is 600 Stellar Jades.

The redemption codes from the v1.3 special program will grant 300 Stellar Jades in total.

Tales of the Fantastic limited-time event will drop 1200 Stellar Jades.

The Underground Treasure Hunt event will drop 500 Stellar Jades.

Where are you, Mystery Trotter will also drop 500 Stellar Jades.

The 7-day login event will drop 10 Special Star Rail Passes for limited banners.

Companion missions of Kafka and Yukong will collectively grant 200 Jades.

World 7 Simulated Universe on all 4 tiers will drop 300 Stellar Jades.

Six new stages of the Forgotten Halls will drop 200 Stellar Jades from each stage, collectively granting players 1200 Jades.

More Stellar Jades from main story missions and new locations.

World 7 rewards (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Hence, you are looking at an easy 75 pulls if the aforementioned events and activities are followed for the next 42 days.