Version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail will bring numerous updates, including the extension of the Simulated Universe. The Simulated Universe has been present since version 1.0 of the game and is the main source of Planar Ornaments for all players.

A recent Tweet from developers HoYoverse has confirmed that the Simulated Universe will receive additional levels, with the upcoming World 7 offering a new set of Planar Ornaments. Read on to learn more about the new sets and their effects.

World 7 of the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail brings with it two new Planar Ornament sets

The Simulated Universe within Herta’s Office will be updated with World 7 as soon as version 1.2’s maintenance is completed. World 7 is a permanent addition and will be freely accessible to all players.

As is the case with every World, players can expect two sets of unique Planar Ornaments to be available for farming.

To access this section of the Simulated Universe, players must complete World 6 on the base difficulty at least once prior. Additionally, the Trailblaze Mission, “Xianzhou Luofu – Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns,” must be completed as a prerequisite.

Successfully clearing through the stages of World 7 will reward players with these Planar Ornaments at periodic intervals. 40 Trailblaze Power or an Immersifier must be consumed for a single set of these rewards, in addition to items such as Trailblaze EXP and Stellar Jades (first clear only).

What are the set piece effects of the two new Planar Ornament sets in Honkai Star rail 1.2?

The effects of both Ornaments are detailed below for easy reference:

Rutilant Arena : Composed of Taikiyan’s Arclight Race Track (Link Rope) and Taikiyan Laser Stadium (Planar Sphere). Equipping the 2-pc bonus of the set increases the wearer’s Crit rate by 8% and buffs their Basic ATK and Skill DPS by 20% when the Crit Rate is at 70% or higher.

: Composed of Taikiyan’s Arclight Race Track (Link Rope) and Taikiyan Laser Stadium (Planar Sphere). Equipping the 2-pc bonus of the set increases the wearer’s Crit rate by 8% and buffs their Basic ATK and Skill DPS by 20% when the Crit Rate is at 70% or higher. Broken Keel: Consists of the Insumousu’s Frayed Hawser (Link Rope) and Insumousu’s Whalefall Ship (Planar Sphere). When equipped with the 2-pc bonus, it boosts the wearer’s Effect RES by an additional 10%. When the wearer’s Effect RES is at a minimum of 30%, it boosts the party’s Crit DMG by 10%.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2023, for PC and mobile platforms.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.