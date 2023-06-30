How to get more Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail players seeking to farm Planar Ornaments can obtain them by completing some runs of the Simulated Universe or through Synthesis. For those who forgot, the Simulated Universe is in Herta's office within the Herta Space Station. It's in the bottom-left section of the Master Control Zone. It also has a teleport, so getting there shouldn't be an issue for most players.

Planar Ornaments are relics that Honkai Star Rail players can only use if they've completed the No Time for Me, My Friend quest. If you haven't done the quest, you must get to Trailblaze Level 24 or higher and have done In the Dangerous Muddy Swamp and its prerequisites.

Honkai Star Rail guide: How to farm Planar Ornament Relics

Enter the Simulated Universe (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two types of Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail:

Planar Sphere

Link Rope

Both relics will have a 2-piece effect bonus if put together from the same set. Obtaining both types can be done by farming the Simulated Universe (assuming the player has completed the No Time for Me, My Friend quest).

More specifically, you can get Planar Ornaments from one of two types of Domains:

Domain - Elite

Domain - Boss

The former gives players a chance to drop a single Relic of this type, while the latter gives them two opportunities.

Note that the rarity of the drops can vary from 2-stars to 5-stars. It's generally advised to go with the 5-star options as those sets have the highest stats (especially if it's in the right areas for the character you're planning to build).

There is one more method to get these Relics worth discussing in the next section of this article.

Planar Ornament Synthesis

You can use the Synthesis feature here (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who reach Trailblaze Level 40 can use the Relic Crafting mechanic from the Omni-Sythesizer. The part relevant to this article is called Planar Ornament Synthesis. Use 100 Relic Remains to create either a Planar Sphere or a Link Rope, depending on what you wish to pick.

You can salvage Relics that you don't need to get 10 Relic Remains per item. Self-Modeling Resin is another item of note since it allows you to pick the main stat for whatever Relic you're trying to get. You can get that item via Nameless Honor at Level 40, even if you're F2P.

Modeling Resin is hard to acquire, but it's certainly useful if the player is unlucky with getting the right main stat for a certain Relic.

Farming Trailblaze Levels would be desirable for anybody under Trailblaze Level 40. This Synthesis feature serves as a supplementary way to get the Relics a player wants, especially if they're done farming the Simulated Universe (or are bored of grinding).

Future version updates may introduce new ways to get Planar Ornaments. Likewise, new Relics to farm can be added in later patches. This guide should still help Trailblazers get what's currently available in Honkai Star Rail. Just remember that there is some RNG in getting good sets.

Best of luck to anybody seeking to have the most meta builds for their favorite Honkai Star Rail characters.

