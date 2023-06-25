Best Planar Ornaments for each character in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail borrows the Artifact system from its elder sibling, Genshin Impact - with a unique twist. Artifacts are divided into Relics and Planar Ornaments, with the latter being the extra two-piece set that confers special abilities when equipped. These items can be farmed from the Simulated Universe and have limited exchanges per run - with stats wholly based on RNG.

Hence, choosing a proper set of Planar Ornaments is crucial to character progression within Honkai Star Rail. This guide will list the best Planar Ornaments for every character within the game as of version 1.1.

The best Planar Ornaments for every Honkai Star Rail character

Here is a list of the ideal Planar Ornaments to be equipped on all characters - including 4-star and 5-star units. Remember that these suggestions are based on the current game meta and can change in future versions as the game progresses.

Arlan : Celestial Differentiator

: Celestial Differentiator Asta : Fleet of The Ageless

: Fleet of The Ageless Bailu : Fleet of The Ageless

: Fleet of The Ageless Bronya : Sprightly Vonwacq

: Sprightly Vonwacq Clara : Space Sealing Station

: Space Sealing Station Dan Heng : Space Sealing Station

: Space Sealing Station Gepard : Belobog of The Architects

: Belobog of The Architects Herta : Celestial Differentiator

: Celestial Differentiator Himeko : Space Sealing Station

: Space Sealing Station Hook : Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

: Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Jing Yuan : Celestial Differentiator

: Celestial Differentiator March 7th : Belobog of The Architects

: Belobog of The Architects Natasha : Fleet of The Ageless

: Fleet of The Ageless Pela : Sprightly Vonwacq

: Sprightly Vonwacq Qingque : Space Sealing Station

: Space Sealing Station Sampo : Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

: Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Seele : Space Sealing Station

: Space Sealing Station Serval : Space Sealing Station

: Space Sealing Station Sushang : Space Sealing Station

: Space Sealing Station Tingyun : Sprightly Vonwac

: Sprightly Vonwac Trailblazer (Physical) : Space Sealing Station

: Space Sealing Station Trailblazer (Fire) : Belobog of The Architects

: Belobog of The Architects Welt : Talia Kingdom of Banditry

: Talia Kingdom of Banditry Yanqing : Inert Salsotto

: Inert Salsotto Silver Wolf : Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

: Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Luocha : Passerby of Wandering Cloud

: Passerby of Wandering Cloud Yukong: Sprightly Vonwacq

All Planar Ornament sets in Honkai Star Rail

Planar Ornaments exist in both 4-star and 5-star rarities, with the latter being the more favored. While 5-star Ornaments are easy to obtain past a certain point of progression within Honkai Star Rail, differentiating between the possible sets can be somewhat confusing for the uninitiated. As such, each of the possible Planar Ornaments and their effects is described briefly as follows:

Space Sealing Station : Increases the wearer’s attack by 12%. An additional 12% bonus is also effective when the wearer’s speed is at least 120.

: Increases the wearer’s attack by 12%. An additional 12% bonus is also effective when the wearer’s speed is at least 120. Fleet of The Ageless : Increases the maximum HP of the wearer by 12%. Additionally, it increases all allies' attacks by 8% when the wearer’s speed is at least 120.

: Increases the maximum HP of the wearer by 12%. Additionally, it increases all allies' attacks by 8% when the wearer’s speed is at least 120. Kingdom of Banditry : Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 16%. At a minimum of 145 Speed, this value is increased to 36%.

: Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 16%. At a minimum of 145 Speed, this value is increased to 36%. Sprightly Vonwacq : Confers a 5% energy regeneration rate to the wearer. All Actions are forwarded by 40% during the start of a battle - provided the speed is 120 at minimum.

: Confers a 5% energy regeneration rate to the wearer. All Actions are forwarded by 40% during the start of a battle - provided the speed is 120 at minimum. Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise : Boosts the wearer’s effect hit rate by 10%. It also boosts attacks by up to 25% of their active effect hit rate.

: Boosts the wearer’s effect hit rate by 10%. It also boosts attacks by up to 25% of their active effect hit rate. Celestial Differentiator : Increases the wearer’s Crit damage by 16%. When the Crit damage is at a minimum of 120, the Crit rate is boosted by 60% until the wearer lands an attack.

: Increases the wearer’s Crit damage by 16%. When the Crit damage is at a minimum of 120, the Crit rate is boosted by 60% until the wearer lands an attack. Inert Salsotto : Increases the wearer’s Crit rate by 8%. When the Crit rate is 50% or more, the Ultimate and follow-up damage increase by 15%.

: Increases the wearer’s Crit rate by 8%. When the Crit rate is 50% or more, the Ultimate and follow-up damage increase by 15%. Belobog of The Architects: Increases the wearer’s defense by 15%. When the Effect hit rate reaches a minimum of 50%, defense is bolstered by an additional 15%.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released across the PC and mobile platforms on June 7, 2023. A PlayStation version is in active development, scheduled for a Q4 2023 release.

