Honkai Star Rail 1.2 first phase events: Duration, overview, and more

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is right around the corner, featuring a plethora of contents alongside the anticipated release of Blade and Kafka banners. Meanwhile, HoYoverse has shared an infographic for every event lined up for the first phase of version 1.2. It outlines details about them, including their duration and overview, to give players a sense of what to expect throughout Blade’s banner phase.

This article compiles every bit of information about the patch 1.2 events as showcased by the officials.

Gift of Odyssey, Tales of the Fantastic and other first phase events in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

1. Gift of Odyssey

Collect 10 Star Rail Special Passes via Gift of Odyssey event (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse’s signature seven day log-in event will return under Gift of Odyssey, which will be live from the version 1.2 update to August 29, 2023. This time, it will feature Blade’s artwork on the cover to commemorate his release.

During the event, players can log in for seven days to obtain a total of 10x Star Rail Special Passes.

2. A Lost Soul Warp

The limited-time banner event will appear for 21 days, beginning with the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update and ending on August 9, 2023, at 11:59 am, server time. It will feature Blade as the 5-star character, along with the following 4-star characters:

Arlan (Destruction: Lightning)

Sushang (Hunt: Physical)

Natasha (Abundance: Physical)

The warp characters will be available at the Aptitude Showcase, where players can use them to clear stages to receive in-game resources as a reward.

3. Brilliant Fixation

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Greetings, Trailblazers! Let's have a peek at part 1 of the Light Cone previews for Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends"~

Learn More:



#HonkaiStarRail Light Cone Preview｜Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Part 1Greetings, Trailblazers! Let's have a peek at part 1 of the Light Cone previews for Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends"~Learn More: hoyo.link/a0HXDGAd

The Brilliant Fixation banner, comprising Blade’s signature 5-star Light Cone, The Unreachable Side, will be available throughout the duration of his banner phase. It will also feature the following 4-star Light Cones with boosted drop rates:

A Secret Vow (The Destruction)

Shared Feeling (The Abundance)

Swordplay (The Hunt)

4. Tales of the Fantastic

Screengrab from Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The Flagship event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2, Tales of Fantastic, will begin on July 21, 2023, at 12 am and end on August 7, 2023, at 3:59 am, server time. Trailblazers must complete limited missions to improve the Protagonist Model’s abilities and combine different buffs to score points in the event challenge stage to receive the following rewards:

1x Tracks of Destiny.

500x Stellar Jades.

Relic Remains.

Legend of Trailblazer- limited item.

Traveler’s Guide.

Participants must complete the "A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant" Trailblaze Mission as per the event’s criteria.

5. Where Are You, Mystery Trotter?

Complete missions to find mystery trotters during the event (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name suggests, adventurers will have to complete missions to find trotters across the map. A total of seven missions, which will reward the following resources on completion.

1x Tracks of Destiny

500x Stellar Jades

Traveler’s Guide

Refined Aether

Lost Crystal.

The event will drop on July 28, 2023, at 12 am and expire on August 14, 2023, at 3:59 am, server time.

6. Yukong’s Companion Mission

Yukong will receive a brand new companion mission in v1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong will receive a brand-new Companion Mission in Honkai Star Rail 1.2, which will reward Trailblaze EXP, 100x Stellar Jades, a Traveler's Guide, and a Lost Crystal. Players can access the "For I have Touched the Sky" quest after completing the "A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant" Trailblaze Mission.

7. Planar Fissure

Planar Fissure event will return in version 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Planar Fissure will return in version 1.2 for a limited time from August 2, 2023, to August 9, 2023. As always, Trailblazers can challenge any Simulated Universe above World 2 to receive double Planar Ornament drops from the Immersion device.

It is worth noting that the number of double reward opportunities will be limited.

8. Herta Contracts

Image showing the in-game Contract Shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of Herta Contracts that will be available at the Contract Shop throughout the duration of the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update:

Roaming Share (330x Oneiric Shard): 30x Traveler’s Guide and 30,000 Credits

Aether Refill (330x Oneiric Shard): 25x Refined Aether and 30,000 Credits

Resource Supply (660x Oneiric Shard): 45x Supplies Material Box and 120,000 Credits

9. Nameless Honor

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Event Period: After the V1.2 update – 2023/08/28 03:59:00(server time)



Increase the level of Nameless Honor to obtain rewards such as Star Rail Passes, Self-Modeling Resins and Tracks of Destiny:



#HonkaiStarRail Version 1.2 Nameless Honor Event DetailsEvent Period: After the V1.2 update – 2023/08/28 03:59:00(server time)Increase the level of Nameless Honor to obtain rewards such as Star Rail Passes, Self-Modeling Resins and Tracks of Destiny: hoyo.link/15pVDFAd

A new Nameless Honor event will be available for the entire duration of version 1.2. Trailblazers will receive exciting rewards, including a 5x Star Rail Pass, 1x Self-Modeling Resin, and 2x Tracks of Destiny, for free upon completing the battle pass in Honkai Star Rail.

Purchasing the Nameless Glory will unlock premium rewards such as 4x Star Rail Special Passes, 680x Stellar Jades, a 4-star Light Cone of choice, Relic Remains, and more.

Finally, unlocking the Nameless Medal will increase the Nameless Honor level by ten, and players will receive a few additional rewards: the "Kafka: Dinner Party" avatar, the "Blade: Dinner Party" avatar, 200x Stellar Jades, and Fuels.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.