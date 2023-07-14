Honkai Star Rail Blade material guide: Ascension, best build, and more

HoYoverse has lined up Blade to debut as a playable character in the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update on July 19, 2023. The Stellaron Hunter will emerge as a Wind DPS, as he can unleash massive area-of-effect damage thanks to his Destruction Path. His terrific self-healing serves as a selling point, which is triggered by his follow-up attack and Ultimate.

Players will likely secure him from the upcoming banner and ascend him to utilize his versatile movesets in challenging in-game activities.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are the Ascension materials for Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

Character ascension is necessary to unlock an unit's peak potential in Honkai Star Rail. A lot of resources are required to push entities to their maximum level.

The following is a list of materials you will need to ascend Blade to Level 80:

300,000 Credits.

5x Immortal Scionette.

15x Immortal Aeroblossom.

15x Immortal Lumintwig.

65x Ascendant Debris.

To collect the Immortal pieces, you must defeat the Mara-Stuck Soldiers found across the Xianzhou Luofu faction. They are also dropped by the Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Internal Alchemist and Shape Shifter.

Other sources for enemy parts include the Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer, Embers Exchange, and Assignment Rewards.

Ascendant Debris will be dropped by the Ascended (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, the Ascendant Debris is currently unavailable in Honkai Star Rail. It will be dropped by The Ascended, spawning in the new Stagnant of Shadows. HoYoverse will add this domain to the Alchemy Commission area in version 1.2.

Upgrade Blade's Traces using the materials listed below to significantly increase his damage output.

3 Million Credits.

18x Shattered Blade.

69x Lifeless Blade

139x Worldbreaker Blade.

41x Immortal Scionette.

56x Immortal Aeroblossom.

58x Immortal Lumintwig.

12x boss material.

8x Tracks of Destiny

You can collect all the rarities of Lifeless Blade from the Bud of Destruction Calyx Crimson, located in this title's Storage Zone of Herta Space Station. The exact name of this boss material is still unknown; however, it will be dropped by Phantylia the Undying, who will spawn in a new Echoes of War in Honkai Star Rail.

How to best build Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

Image showing Best Relic set for Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade is the only DPS unit that scales mostly on HP instead of attack. Luckily for him, HoYoverse has added the Longevous Disciple Relic set, which increases the max HP of the wearer. It also provides CRIT Rate for a few turns whenever their HP is consumed.

For Planar Ornament, the upcoming Rutilant Arena set will be his best-in-slot option as it increases this unit's CRIT Rate. Additionally, it amplifies Basic ATK and Skill DMG based on that attribute. Since the Stellaron Hunter is designed to be a DPS, his CRIT stats will greatly benefit him during combat.

Blade’s signature Light Cone, The Unreachable Side, is his best pick as it enhances both CRIT Rate by 18% and Max HP by 18%, along with a 24% DMG boost.

For a F2P build, use A Secret Vow due to its strong passive that boosts the wearer’s DMG by a total of 40% at Superimpose level one.

