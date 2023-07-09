Farming in-game items is an essential part of progressing through Honkai Star Rail. The game features multiple items to farm and collect while ascending characters, with Calyxes being the most common source of these materials. These mysterious entities require a set amount of Trailblaze Power to generate rewards. Honkai Star Rail has introduced events that double the drop rate of these Calyxes.

According to an official tweet from developer HoYoverse, the event will return in the upcoming version 1.2 update. Details regarding the aforementioned event and how to participate in it are described below for curious players.

Garden of Plenty event in Honkai Star Rail re-introduces double Calyx drops for a limited time period

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

■ Event Period

2023/07/10 04:00 - 2023/07/17 03:59(server time)



During the event, beat Calyx (Golden) and Calyx (Crimson) challenges to receive double reward:



#HonkaiStarRail Garden of Plenty Event: Calyx Drop Rate Doubled for a Limited Time■ Event Period2023/07/10 04:00 - 2023/07/17 03:59(server time)During the event, beat Calyx (Golden) and Calyx (Crimson) challenges to receive double reward: hoyo.link/799GDGAd Garden of Plenty Event: Calyx Drop Rate Doubled for a Limited Time■ Event Period2023/07/10 04:00 - 2023/07/17 03:59(server time)During the event, beat Calyx (Golden) and Calyx (Crimson) challenges to receive double reward: hoyo.link/799GDGAd#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/1YfW0NTINd

Garden of Plenty is version 1.2’s double Calyx drop event. As the description suggests, players will be able to obtain 2x drops against the same amount of Trailblaze Power. However, this is not infinite, and is capped to a certain number of runs per day - after which the Calyxes will not offer any additional drops.

The event is scheduled to run from July 10, 4:00 (server time) to July 17, 03:59 (server time). The event refreshes daily at 04:00, server time.

Players should make it a priority to spend their Trailblaze Power during this event to progress further into the game’s various activities, such as ascending characters.

What are the prerequisites to participate in the Garden of Plenty event of Honkai Star Rail?

To participate in the Garden of Plenty event, players must have completed the Adventure mission, “Calyx (Golden): Bud of Memories”. This particular mission unlocks automatically once players discover the first Golden Calyx in Jarilo-VI, and requires a minimum Trailblaze Level of 7 to access it.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 is scheduled for release on July 19, 2023, for mobile and PC devices. For more updates and news on the patch version, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes