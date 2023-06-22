5 best heroes to use in Honkai Star Rail Calyx missions

Honkai Star Rail players will have to build and level up their characters as they progress through the game. To do so, you'll require Credits, Character EXP Material, Light Cone EXP Material, and Trace Materials. After completing the quest Travelers on a Winter Night, you unlock the Calyx Missions, which are comparable to Genshin Impact's Ley Lines. Calyxes are entities that hold reality data, and you'll be able to acquire the materials you need to build you characters by completing them.

You can do the Calyx missions every day, and you'll need 10 Trailblaze Power to obtain their loot. Let's look at five Honkai Star Rail characters who can help you complete this activity swiftly.

5 best characters in Honkai Star Rail for the Calyx missions

1) Yanqing

This young boy of the Cloud Knights is a crit maniac, and he can break the enemy's shield quickly while also dealing health damage to them. Yanqing walks the Hunt Path, excels at dealing single-target damage, and wields Ice as his element.

He deals crit damage to enemies, so his skill, basic attack, and ultimate scale off of his ATK stat. Moreover, his talent buffs his crit DMG and allows him to perform follow-up attacks on the enemy he just attacked.

Yanqing is an exceptional single-target damage dealer in Honkai Star Rail, and his ability to deal massive single-target damage allows him to quickly clear the Calyx missions.

2) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan is the general of the Xianzhou Luofu. He walks the Erudition Path and excels in dealing massive AoE (Area of Effect) Lightning damage to enemies. His damage mainly comes from his skill and ultimate, which scales off of his ATK stat and talent. His talent summons the Lightning Lord that deals follow-up damage to enemies.

Jing Yuan is the best AoE Lightning DPS character in Honkai Star Rail, so he won't have any problems clearing this activity.

3) Pela

Pela is an outstanding support character who wields the Ice element and walks the Nihility Path. While the other support characters usually buff allies, Pela debuffs enemies with her ultimate ability and also removes buffs from enemies with her skill.

Paired with any outstanding damage-dealing character, she can shred through the enemy's DEF and let the DPS character deal additional damage to the enemy. Pela is a good support character in Honkai Star Rail and will help you clear the Calyx missions in no time.

4) Tingyun

Tingyun, the young Amicassador of the Sky-Faring commission, is a Path of Harmony character with Lightning as her element.

Tingyun is a good support character whose abilities revolve around buffing her ally's ATK stat with a follow-up Lightning attack on enemies. Her skill buffs one ally's ATK stat, and her ultimate lets one ally regenerate 50 energy with a DMG buff.

When paired with a good DPS character like Yanqing, Tingyun can ensure that he easily defeats enemies with little to no resistance. This makes Tingyun an outstanding character to have in your party for the Calyx missions.

5) Natasha

Natasha is a 4-star healer in Honkai Star Rail who excels at healing her team. She is a Physical-type character walking the Harmony Path. Her skill heals an ally for two turns, and her ultimate heals all of her allies on the battlefield, making her the dedicated healer of the team/party. Her basic attack can deal physical damage, so if you're in a pinch, you can break the enemy's shield using it.

Natasha is the only 4-star healer available in the game, and you obtain her by progressing through the story quest. Since she is the only free healer in the game, she is an irreplaceable character in most Honkai Star Rail team compositions.

