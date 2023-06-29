5 must-do daily activities in Honkai Star Rail

In HoYoverses’ latest game, Honkai Star Rail players are set on their Trailblazing journey. After progressing through the game’s story, players will come across many daily activities that they can complete to acquire various rewards. However, one might wonder or get confused about what activities they should prioritize to make the most of their progress.

Now for the players, this article will review the five daily activities that players should do in Honkai Star Rail.

Five must-do daily activities players should do in Honkai Star Rail.

1) Completing daily training

Daily Training tab (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Completing the daily training daily is very important as it rewards you with 60 Stellar Jades after completing and getting 500 activities. Acquiring 500 activities can be very simple and quick as it requires players to do simple tasks such as completing the daily quest, clearing Calyx once, synthesizing a consumable once, etc.

Completing daily training and acquiring 60 Stellar Jades is essential as it is the game's premium currency and is usually spent on buying Star Rail passes.

2) Doing daily Nameless Honor quests

Daily Nameless Honor quests (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Nameless Honor is the battle pass of Honkai Star Rail that releases at the start of each version. Completing one daily Nameless Honor mission will reward players with 120 nameless EXP, depending on the mission. After completing all daily missions, players will be rewarded with 540 nameless EXP each day which will help them level up their battle pass.

Doing and completing Nameless Honor missions is very important as players can obtain in-game materials such as Trace materials, Credits, Star Rail Special Pass, Stellar Jade, and a light cone of the players’ choice.

3) Spending Trailblaze power

Golden Calyx flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Spending Trailblaze power is essential and is one of the most important resources. For players familiar with Genshin Impact, Trailblaze power is similar to Resin. Players can obtain many materials, such as Trace materials, light cone EXP materials, character EXP materials, and relic EXP materials, in exchange for daily Trailblaze power.

Players should spend their Trailblaze power every day as it regenerates over time and takes a full day to restore fully, allowing players to spend it every day while also getting Trailblaze EXP through the activities and quickly leveling up their Trailblaze level.

4) Completing the daily quest

The daily quest in the quest tab (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The daily missions in the game are very short and straightforward, and players can complete each day to earn rewards. Players unlock daily missions when they reach Trailblaze level 13, and each day a daily mission will appear in their mission tab.

The daily missions are usually simple and quick, requiring players to do simple tasks such as running errands, taking pictures, or talking with the locals. Each mission offers rewards, such as Trailblaze EXP, credits, Trace Materials, etc.

Upon completing the daily mission, players will receive the above reward and 200 activities for their daily training.

5) Sending units out on assignments

The Assignment tab (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Assignments are passive activities that players can send or assign their characters to complete and acquire EXP and Trace materials. For players familiar with Genshin Impact, assignments are similar to expeditions. Each assignment lasts for four, eight, 12, or 20 hours, depending on what the player has selected.

Each assignment has its recommended paths, so assigning characters aligning with the recommended path grants more materials. Sending out characters on daily tasks can grant players more materials, and they can stock up on needed resources.

These are the five activities players should do daily in Honkai Star Rail. While more activities might be available in the game, the five activities mentioned above stand out the most.

