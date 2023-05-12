How to unlock daily missions and rewards in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail provides multiple avenues for players to advance their characters and gather crucial resources. These include progressing through the main storyline, engaging with the various characters, and participating in optional activities by exploring new regions. Daily missions under Daily Training also offer swift and effortless accomplishments. It's where Honkai Star Rail presents fresh challenges to tackle.

These tasks reset every 24 hours and provide valuable rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, and Trailblaze EXP. Furthermore, by applying Honkai Star Rail codes, you can gain access to a variety of complimentary items. However, they are not immediately accessible and need to be unlocked first.

Unlock daily missions in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail divides its daily activities into two distinct categories - daily missions and daily training. The former consists of five tasks that refresh daily at 4 AM server time, which may differ based on a player's location.

To gain access to daily quests, one must achieve Trailblaze level 11. Once they reach this milestone after completing the Belobog's Underworld region on the planet Jarilo-VI, the Daily Training tab will become visible in the Assignments menu, revealing all currently available tasks

Fortunately, reaching the necessary level is a swift process in Honkai Star Rail. It can be accomplished by simply playing through the main storyline. As these missions offer substantial amounts of EXP, completing a handful of story quests should enable players to reach Trailblaze level 11 quickly.

Examples of daily missions include slaying 20 monsters, taking a snapshot, or completing a run of the Simulated Universe. Each completed daily training task awards achievement points, which players can redeem for various rewards. However, they can only gain access to Daily Missions once they have finished the Hide and Seek quest.

Where to find daily missions

Upon opening the Daily Training menu, players will discover a multitude of tasks to tackle daily. To access this menu, they can locate the row of buttons situated in the top right corner of their screen and choose the icon that displays a card encircled by a ring.

To access your Daily Mission in Honkai Star Rail, navigate to the missions menu, where you can find your Trailblaze missions and side quests. You will receive a new Daily Mission each day, separate from your Daily Training tasks, although it's possible for it to be one of the missions in your Daily Training.

Each day, the Daily Training tasks offered vary and include a range of different activities. Examples of past Daily Training missions include character leveling, utilizing your technique, completing a stage in the Simulated Universe, clearing a Calyx (Golden) stage, and more.

After completing a Daily Training mission, players should return to the Daily Training menu and locate the corresponding mission card. By selecting the 'Go' button associated with the task, they can collect their reward.

Rewards

Completing daily missions in Honkai Star Rail yields various rewards and experience points, which help players level up and advance their progress in the game. Out of all the rewards available, the following four are particularly significant:

Lost Gold Fragments

Stellar Jade

Credits

Trailblaze EXP

Frequently finishing daily missions in Honkai Star Rail allows players to amass essential resources that can assist them in their endeavors. They should remember to check for new daily missions every time they log in and endeavor to complete them promptly.

