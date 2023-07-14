Who is Blade in Honkai Star Rail? Origins and more explained

Version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail will drop on July 19, 2023, across the PC and mobile platforms. The new update brings two new 5-star characters, Blade and Kafka. Both units have been greatly anticipated by players globally, thanks to their awesome skillset and intriguing character lore, with interest peaking due to a recently released character preview trailer for Blade.

Of the two characters, this article will focus on the lore surrounding Blade, including his origins and relation to Dan Heng - a pivotal member of the Astral Express crew.

Note: Heavy spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Who is Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

Blade is a deadly assassin and a member of the Stellaron Hunters. He is a swordsman of unknown birth, with origins likely stemming from within the Xianzhou Luofu. He has mastered the art of the blade, sacrificing everything to become the ultimate weapon - including his own body. The many bandages wrapped around him represent the battle scars he has endured.

As a result, his body has mutated to grant him incredible regeneration capabilities, and he is supposedly impossible to kill. Despite his immortality, Blade longs to be free and return to mortal life.

Blade has joined forces with Elio, Destiny’s Slave, to find a “cure” for his immortality. On his orders, Blade hunts down foes with ruthless precision and primal rage.

Gameplay-wise, Blade is a 5-star Wind DPS in Honkai Star Rail. Much like his in-game description, he can consume his own life force to boost his damage output. Blade can, however, easily regenerate his own health past a certain point and resume fighting.

Have Blade and Dan Heng met previously in Honkai Star Rail?

The character trailer for Blade ends with Dan Heng stabbing him through the heart, supposedly extinguishing his life. Blade and Dan Heng are likely to have a past history before the events of the campaign for Honkai Star Rail. It is also likely that Blade knows of Dan Heng’s true form as the Imbibitor Lunae and has been plotting for quite some time to make him appear. Blade's true purpose and intentions are still unclear at this point but are likely to emerge with version 1.2’s release.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 is scheduled to be released worldwide on July 19, 2023, as a major patch update. The game is out for PC and mobile devices, with a PlayStation 5 port in active development. The PlayStation 5 version of the game is scheduled for a Q4 2023 release. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda for further news and updates.

