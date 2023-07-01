Should you build Yukong in Honkai Star Rail? Pull value and team role explained

With the new banner drop, Yukong has been rolled out as the brand-new support in Honkai Star Rail 1.1. By treading on the Harmony path, she provides a bunch of buffs to the allies, increasing their overall damage output in the battle. She has often been compared with Tingyun, but being the only 4-star unit from the Imaginary lineup gave her an edge.

The Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission appeared in the title during the Xianzhou Luofu crisis and has since been on the community’s radar. With her release, players are wondering if she is worth building upon.

Since the title has limited resources, you should examine her abilities and team roles before investing in her build.

What are Yukong’s abilities and team roles in Honkai Star Rail?

Yukong is loaded with massive buffing abilities, allowing her to be a vital support across numerous team compositions in Honkai Star Rail. Although she can be a little inconsistent during battle, it can be remedied by proper SPD tuning and mindful usage of her movesets.

Yukong uses her Skill to obtain Roaring Bowstrings stack (Image via HoYoverse)

Her Skill generates two "Roaring Bowstring" stacks, increasing the ATK of the next ally in the turn order. It stacks up to a total of two times, and she loses one of them each time an ally’s turn ends.

The Roaring Bowstring is a vital element of her kit, which you must maintain throughout the course of a battle. She requires an active stack while casting her Ultimate to increase the CRIT attributes of her entire team. She also generates two stacks at the beginning of a battle by ambushing the enemy with her technique.

Image showing Yukong's enhanced Basic ATK (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, Yukong can inflict a decent amount of damage during combat, thanks to her talent, which launches an extra Toughness-Reducing attack, whenever she uses her basics. Her Ultimate also deals a massive Imaginary DMG to a single enemy.

You should ideally pair her with DPS units and adjust their SPD to dovetail with her turn to make the most of her abilities. Also, use her enhanced Basic ATK to chip away at a target’s shield.

Should you build Yukong in Honkai Star Rail?

Yukong is one of the best support in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you have pulled for Yukong, we recommend you build her since her CRIT buffs have better scaling for late-game content. Although maintaining her stacks can be tricky, she is seemingly a future-proof unit worth investing in.

Moreover, her abilities do not scale with her attributes, implying you can build her with any gear stats to dispatch in battle. It makes her a flexible character who also has access to good F2P Light Cones.

Yukong is currently available on the limited banner until July 18, 2023, and HoYoverse will dispatch her free copy in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update.

