Best Honkai Star Rail Yukong builds for F2P and hypercarry teams

HoYoverse has finally rolled out the second banner for Honkai Star Rail 1.1, featuring Yukong as a brand new 4-star character that players have their eyes on. By treading on the Harmony Path, she unleashes powerful buffs that will likely make one of the best supports in upcoming tier lists. Additionally, she has gained prominence as an accessible Imaginary character, and fans have been using her across multiple team compositions.

While Yukong can be paired with most units in this game, players will likely be interested in building her in such a way that her true support potential can be used. This article outlines some of the best teams to build around her in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the best Yukong team compositions in Honkai Star Rail?

Considering that most Trailblazers might not have access to every unit in this game, Yukong's team compositions have been categorized as hypercarry and F2P in the following segments.

It is worth noting that the free-to-play section also contains 4-star gacha characters since they are easily accessible from the rate-up banners.

Hypercarry teams for Yukong

Image showing the best DPS for Yukong's hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong’s support ability stems from her "Roaring Bowstrings," which stack a total of two times and can benefit any character that takes consecutive turns. Thus, you can employ Seele or Clara as a primary DPS to build her Hypercarry team.

While the former can use her Resurgence passive to take an extra turn, the latter can execute multiple follow-up attacks as long as she is targeted by enemy forces. Their unique movesets will allow them to use her two stacks worth of ATK boosts.

Use Bronya or Silver Wolf as the secondary support in Yukong's hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Ideally, Bronya is her perfect pair since she can skip her own turn to Advance Forward the DPS, which will benefit from an active Roaring Bowstrings stack.

Regarding the de-buffer, Silver Wolf is the best option, as she is equipped to significantly deplete an enemy’s defense. She can also implant a weakness that opens up the potential to run a mono-Imaginary team in Honkai Star Rail.

The setup will consist of Silver Wolf, Yukong, Luocha, and Welt. While Luocha can be the staple healer across all her hypercarry teams, you can also swap him with Bailu or Gepard.

F2P teams for Yukong

To build an F2P setup, use 4-star gacha characters to substitute the 5-star units from Yukong's hypercarry team.

For starters, use Sushang, Dan Heng, or Hook as the primary DPS, as they have great damage potential. Sushang, especially, can greatly benefit from Yukong’s stacks, since she can take an extra turn after using her Ultimate.

Image featuring best DPS for Yukong's F2P team in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Next up, deploy another Harmony character in the open spot, preferably Tingyun, since her strong attack boost and energy restoration are more beneficial in the late-game content.

Lastly, Natasha, March 7th, or Fire Trailblazers are equally potent to be used as a protective unit in the final spot of Yukong’s F2P team composition in Honkai Star Rail.

Poll : 0 votes