Honkai Star Rail Sushang build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

Cloud Knights' recruit in Honkai Star Rail, Sushang, is yet to gain enough experience in the field of Xianzhou. While she is still learning to be a better fighter within the game's main story, Sushang's kit as a playable character is more than enough to take on the toughest of elites and bosses in the endgame. Sushang deals physical damage to her enemies while being associated with The Hunt Path.

Hence, she excels in single-target damage, with additional bursts of damage based on her skill. The following article will list the best Light Cones and Relics to equip on Sushang for proper DPS build.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to build Sushang as a boss killer in Honkai Star Rail

1) Skills and Traces to prioritize

Sushang's kit allows her to deal additional damage to enemies, most of which can be scaled off her total ATK stat. Before detailing Sushang's skills and ultimate ability, note that a unique damage activation is tied to her kit, called Sword Stance. This can be activated with a specific chance, dealing increased damage to enemies.

Sushang stance while casting her skill (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Sushang's skill deals increased damage to enemies while having a chance to trigger the Sword Stance buff. However, this is guaranteed to trigger upon breaking an enemy. Please note that leveling up Sushang's skill will not increase the chance of triggering the Sword Stance buff.

Sword Stance buff dealing extra damage (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Sushang's ultimate ability will deal substantial physical damage to an enemy while advancing her action by 100%. This guarantees another turn right after casting the ultimate ability. During this state, Sushang's attack will be increased, alongside multiple chances to trigger Sword Stance buff for two turns.

2) Light Cones

The BiS Light Cone for Sushang should be the "Swordplay" 4-star, available only via the Gacha banner. It increases the wearer's damage per hit on an enemy, stacking five times. At level 1, the total damage increase is 40%, while at level 5, it can be amplified to 80%. However, you must be lucky to get multiple copies of this Light Cone.

Swordplay Light Cone for Sushang (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The perk above will refresh once the wearer attacks a different target. So it is recommended to hit a powerful enemy five times to trigger the bonus. The best F2P option for Sushang is a 5-star, called Cruising in the Stellar Sea, increasing the wearer's crit rate based on the enemy's health.

Additional perks allow the wearer to gain ATK stat for two turns after defeating an enemy. This Light Cone is available within Herta's Shop in exchange for 8 Herta Bond.

3) Relics and Planar Ornaments

Regarding Relics, the Champion of Streetwise Boxing is the best set for Sushang, increasing her physical and attack damage up to five times based on hits on enemies. This set can be farmed from the Path of Jabbing Punch Cavern within the Silvermane Guard Restriction Zone of Belobog-VI.

Cavern of Corrosion for Sushang's Relics (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For Planar Ornaments, the Inert Salsotto is a viable option, as it can increase Sushang's crit rate alongside her ultimate and follow-up damage.

