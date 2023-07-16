Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update release date and time across all regions explored

With the Luocha banner coming to an end, players are excited for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update. It will feature a variety of new content, including the Blade and Kafka’s banners, alongside everything that was showcased during the version’s livestream event. The update will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break before its release on July 19, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Fans are wondering when the next patch will roll out in their region. Hence, this article includes some relevant timezones and a countdown timer to track down the global release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 for the reader’s convenience.

What is the Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 release time across all regions?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Update Maintenance will begin at 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8) for approximately 5 hours



■ Compensation: Stellar Jade x300

Eligible Recipients: Trailblazers with Trailblaze Level ≥ 4 before 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8)



hoyo.link/4fyVDGAd Version 1.2 Update and Maintenance■ Update Maintenance will begin at 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8) for approximately 5 hours■ Compensation: Stellar Jade x300Eligible Recipients: Trailblazers with Trailblaze Level ≥ 4 before 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8)

HoYoverse has yet to announce the exact release date for version 1.2. However, they have scheduled the mandatory maintenance break for July 19, 2023, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) to prepare the servers for the patch. Since it will take them five hours to complete the process, the update is expected to roll out on July 19, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Players can refer to the major timezones listed below to track the exact local release time of patch 1.2:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: July 18 at 5:00 pm

July 18 at 5:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: July 18 at 8:00 pm

July 18 at 8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: July 18 at 9:00 pm

July 18 at 9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: July 18 at 10:00 pm

July 18 at 10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: July 18 at 11:00 pm

July 18 at 11:00 pm Western European Summer Time: July 19 at 4:00 am

July 19 at 4:00 am Central European Summer Time: July 19 at 5:00 am

July 19 at 5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: July 19 at 6:00 am

July 19 at 6:00 am India Standard Time: July 19 at 8:30 am

July 19 at 8:30 am China Standard Time: July 19 at 11:00 am

July 19 at 11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: July 19 at 11:00 am

July 19 at 11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: July 19 at 12:00 pm

July 19 at 12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: July 19 at 12:00 pm

Universal Countdown to track Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 release

The timer below tracks the expected version 1.2 release across all the servers. It is worth noting that it does not account for any future delays or rescheduling.

Once the countdown hits zero, players should be able to log in to their accounts. While the first half will feature Blade as a playable character, Kafka and Luka will debut in the second half.