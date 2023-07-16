Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update schedule: Maintenance time, Stellar Jades rewards, and server downtime details

Official details surrounding the Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update have now been provided by developers miHoYo via the game's official Twitter account. The upcoming update is set to become the second main iteration, directly succeeding the current 1.1 version of the title. As usual, plenty of new content, events, and more will arrive with it.

The updated schedule is players' first major port of information. This will benefit everyone as they can prepare for the changes in advance. Moreover, it will allow them to jump in instantly once the maintenance ends. As usual, players won't be able to access the game on any platform when the servers are taken down. However, the developers have given an estimated time and the compensation that will be offered.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 maintenance starting date and time

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Update Maintenance will begin at 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8) for approximately 5 hours



■ Compensation: Stellar Jade x300

Eligible Recipients: Trailblazers with Trailblaze Level ≥ 4 before 2023/07/19 06:00 (UTC+8)



The Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update will occur on July 19, 2023. Considering the upcoming content, the maintenance is expected to take a few hours at least. If it is indeed the case, players must wait approximately five hours.

The maintenance will commence at 6 am (UTC +8) and is expected to finish at 11 am (UTC +8). Players should note that it can be extended based on unforeseen circumstances. There weren't such instances when the version 1.1 update was launched, so the chances of a delay during the version 1.2 update are minimal. However, readers are advised to follow the game's official Twitter account and Sportskeeda for all the updated news.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 compensation

As mentioned earlier, players will have to temporarily cease their adventures while the Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update occurs. Hence, miHoYo will be providing everyone with 300 Stellar Jades, the game's premium currency.

These can be crucial for those who aim to draw on the upcoming banners. There are new characters like Blade and Kafka who will be available in version 1.2. Hence, any extra Stellar Jades can be extremely helpful, especially since they will be free.

However, players must ensure that their Trailblazer levels are at or higher than level 4 to be eligible to claim the compensation.

