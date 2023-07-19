Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at free Sushang in version 1.3

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update has been released globally today, bringing an array of new content to the title. While the community is engaged with the fresh additions, leaks about the upcoming patch have piqued players' interest. A recent tweet from HSR_stuff, a trusted leak source, has hinted at a free Sushang that will be rolled out in an event in v1.3. She is an excellent 4-star unit, and her free copy will help players that require a DPS unit in their team setup.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Leaks report a free Sushang from Honkai Star Rail 1.3 event

HSR_stuff hinted at free Sushang in version 1.3 (Image via Twitter/Inima__1)

HoYoverse is renowned for dispatching free rewards via their flagship events for new patches. Previously, they rewarded a Superimpose Five of "Before the Tutorial Mission Starts" Light Cone in version 1.1 under the limited-time Starhunt Game. They have also lined up a free copy of Yukong which players can collect after completing the first 15 stages of the Forgotten Halls.

Likewise, the leaks have reported a free Sushang copy in version 1.3, which will likely roll out at a flagship event. It is worth noting that the information is subject to change at any given time since the developers have yet to make an official announcement regarding the next patch.

The officials have confirmed that the upcoming update will feature Fu Xuan, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, and Lynx as playable characters. Their promotional artwork has been released in their latest drip marketing campaign.

Who is Sushang in Honkai Star Rail?

Sushang is one of the best Physical DPS units in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Sushang is a naive and enthusiastic newcomer to the Cloud Knight of Xianzhou Luofu who wields a greatsword passed down in her family. She was originally transferred from the Xianzhou Yaoqing, one of the six Flagships owned by the Hexafleet.

As a follower of the Hunt Path, she can deliver excellent single-target damage to fulfill the role of a dedicated DPS in a team setup. Although she struggles with language, she aspires to be a legendary knight, as their heroic deeds have deeply inspired her.

Version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail is expected to release globally on August 30, 2023, across PC, Android, and iOS platforms.