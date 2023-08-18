Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is scheduled to be released sometime around August 30, 2023. This epic action-adventure role-playing title is freely available for PC and mobile platforms. Developer HoYoverse recently concluded a special livestream event, titled “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins.” It also provided three new codes offering a total of 300 Stellar Jade to all players, in addition to miscallenous in-game items.

Redeeming these codes can be a bit tricky for newcomers. Hence, this guide will detail the two major redemption methods across all platforms.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 codes can be redeemed by two primary methods

There are a total of two methods to redeem the three Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream codes. Regardless of the platform they are on, players can use either of the two routes to claim the contents of these three codes.

Redeeming livestream codes via the official website

Redeeming the code via an external website (Image via HoYoverse)

Redeeming these Honkai Star Rail 1.3 codes via an external, official website is a great option for players currently unable to access the game:

Make your way to the official website by clicking this link.

Log into your HoYoverse account.

Select the appropriate server your character is on.

Confirm the same by checking the Character Nickname tab

Finally, paste the codes one by one in the Redemption Code box and hit the Redeem button to have its contents delivered to your in-game mailbox.

Redeeming livestream codes directly in-game

Redeeming the codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

This alternative method requires players to enter Honkai Star Rail and use the in-game menu to redeem the codes:

Log in to the game, and enter the Phone/Pause menu

While within the Phone menu, click on the “...” button under your character name

Next, select the Redemption Code option to bring a pop-up menu

Paste the requisite code and hit the Confirm button to complete the process

Rinse and Repeat for each code

The contents of each code will be delivered to your in-game mailbox

Every code in the Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins livestream is time-limited. The codes will expire within 24 hours, after which they will no longer be valid. Furthermore, each code can be redeemed only once per account.

The three codes offer a total of 300 Stellar Jade that will be surely useful for players chasing the two upcoming 5-star characters, Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is the planned successor to version 1.2, and will bring a ton of updates. These range from new characters to quality-of-life improvements, and gameplay additions. For the full list of Honkai Star Rail 1.3 news, updates, and additional information, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.