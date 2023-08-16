Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream Redeem code countdown and redemption guide for PC and Mobile

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream, which is scheduled to premiere globally on August 18, 2023. The "Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins" Special Program will commemorate the major update by showcasing all the new content lined up for the next patch.

As always, the Redeem codes will be a major highlight of the livestream, which is usually dispatched on-screen during the interval.

Additionally, viewers will also get to see the gameplay footage of Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx as they debut as playable characters in version 1.3. This article includes a countdown timer to track the Special Program premiere.

We have further included the complete redemption process for PC and Mobile devices to help players activate the livestream codes, which contain Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

Universal countdown for Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream will be broadcast worldwide on August 18, 2023, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). The premiere time may differ based on the location. You can follow the universal countdown below to track the time remaining until the Special Program.

It is worth noting that the timer aligns with the official schedule and does not account for any delays or rescheduling. That said, when the countdown reaches zero, viewers can tune into Star Rail’s official Twitch or Youtube channels to watch the Special Program and obtain three promotional codes during its runtime.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream code redemption guide for PC and Mobile

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream code will contain a total of 300x Stellar Jades, alongside other in-game goodies. Regardless of the device used, you can activate the rewards using either of the following redemption methods:

In-game menu

Official website

Use the in-game option to redeem the livestream codes from any device (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to redeem the promotional codes via the in-game menu:

Launch the game and log in to your account.

Let the character boot up and hit pause to access the menu.

Click on the button with three dots beside your profile name.

Pick the Redemption Code option, which opens a pop-up window.

Insert the livestream codes in the blank area.

Click on Confirm to activate.

While the process above is relatively straightforward, it requires you to access your Honkai Star Rail application.

The official webpage to activate the livestream codes (Image via HoYoverse)

For more convenience, redeem the livestream codes from the official website:

Head to the URL: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log in to your HoYoverse account and select the proper server location.

Insert the redeem code in the respective area.

Hit Redeem to complete the process.

Once the codes are activated, the reward should be delivered to your account via the in-game mailbox. You can access this option from the menu to claim all the resources.

Keep in mind that the codes have a short expiration window of roughly 24 hours. Hence, we recommend you redeem them quickly to avoid missing out on the goodies.